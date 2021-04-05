GJC requests Maharashtra govt to allow jewellers to operate in lockdown

The national body of the gems and jewellery industry, All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) has written to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray to allow jewellers to operate on the festive days in April and the upcoming wedding season despite the lockdown, according to media reports.

There are several auspicious occasions such as Gudi Padwa and other summer harvest festivals such as Ugadi, Chaitra Navratri, Baisakhi amongst others this week.

GJC, which represents over 600,000 players related to the sector, has also requested to allow jewellers to operate during the upcoming wedding season in the April-June quarter due to several auspicious dates starting mid-April.

Every year, the jewellery business witnesses a spike in sales of roughly around 30 to 40%. There is a concern that due to the lockdown and closure of retail outlets, the retailers are unable to finish the orders the customers had placed for Gudi Padwa and the weddings.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





