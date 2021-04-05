Gems and jewellery export operations in Mumbai to resume with restrictions

The Government of Maharashtra has once again allowed gems and jewellery export operations to resume, with restrictions in the number of people working in export units during the ongoing night curfew, weekend lockdown and restrictions of people at workplace to curtail the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. This outcome is due to persistent communication made by The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council and other trade associations, says a press release from GJEPC.

The Chief Minister of Maharashtra Hon’ble Shri Uddhav Thackeray conducted a virtual meeting on the evening of Friday, 9th April 2021, to review the requirements of the Indian gem and jewellery industry during the current period of restriction in the state.

On behalf of the Maharashtra Government was Chief Secretary Shri. Sitaram Kunte, Health Minister Shri. Rajesh Tope, Principal Secretary of Relief & Rehabilitation Department Shri. Aseem Gupta, and Medical Education Minister Shri. Amit Deshmukh; and

from the trade were GJEPC Chairman Colin Shah, GJEPC Vice Chairman Vipul Shah, Kirit Bhansali, Chairman Jewellery Park, Key members of the trade and GJEPC Executive Director Sabyasachi Ray among others.

During the meeting, Gupta clarified that as long as work could be carried out in shifts, gem and jewellery manufacturing and ancillary activities in the state would be exempted from emergency measures such as night curfew and restrictions on people’s movement during the day, weekends, etc.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian bureau, Rough&Polished





