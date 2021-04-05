Exclusive
Gold brings stability, acts as insurance, and generates higher risk-adjusted returns especially in times of heightened uncertainty
Somasundaram PR (Som) joined the World Gold Council in January 2013, as Managing Director, India. Based in Mumbai, Som is responsible for leading the World Gold Council's activities across the Indian gold market. Som has over 27 years of...
Today
Flun Gumerov - “I think that a diamond is a unique gift from nature. A synthetic diamond is a man-made imitation of the gift of nature”
Flun Gumerov, Chairman of the Council of the “Jewellers Guild of Russia” Association and the founder of Almaz-Holding, told Rough&Polished about what is new in the legislation relating to the jewellery production and trade, about the sentiments at the...
05 april 2021
Lucapa narrows kimberlites search
Lucapa Diamond and its Lulo partners have been for close to a decade searching for the kimberlite source or sources of alluvial diamonds being recovered from within the Lulo diamond concession, in Angola. The company believes that the frequent recovery...
29 march 2021
Shashikant D Shah: “Mined diamonds and LGDs are separate categories”
Armed with a commerce degree, Shashikant D Shah entered the diamond trade by opening a diamond Jewellery Showroom exclusively for Nakshatra and Asmi brands in 2003 and has not looked back since. DM Gems came into being in 2003 with Shashikant as Founder/Owner...
22 march 2021
Andre Messika: “The natural diamond industry today is one of the most transparent, regulated, and ethical industries in the world”
Andre Messika, a Paris-based topnotch distributor of polished diamonds migrated to Israel in 2003, to establish Andre Messika Diamonds in the Israel Diamond Exchange in Ramat Gan …and has not looked back since. In 2012, in recognition of the continuous...
15 march 2021
Gemfields earns $59m from ruby auction after 15-month trade hiatus
The company last conducted its ruby auction in December 2019, which saw 927, 130 carats of rubies being sold for $71,5 million or at an average price of 77.12 per carat.
The latest auction, which took place online as opposed to the traditional venue in Singapore due to the COVID-19 related international travel restrictions, saw only 47% of the 726, 610 carats offered, being sold.
"We're truly delighted to be back in business after the [long] pause in both mining and sales...," said Gemfields' managing director of product and sales Adrian Banks.
He said the auction, made up of seven sequential mini-auctions, yielded the third-highest revenue figure of the fourteen auctions which its 75%-owned Montepuez Ruby Mining (MRM) has run since June 2014.
Operations at MRM were suspended in April 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and operations only resumed recently with mining expected to ramp back up to full-scale by the end of this month.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished