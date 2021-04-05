ICMM advocates for responsible mining

The International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM), an organisation dedicated to a safe, fair and sustainable mining and metals industry, says there will be continued demand for minerals to support a greener, safer, low-carbon and more sustainable future.

ICMM chairperson and Freeport–McMoRan chief executive Richard Adkerson said they will continue to work hard towards their vision of mining and metals being a respected industry, trusted to operate responsibly and contribute to sustainable development.

"We further recognise the expectation of our industry to respect the social, economic and cultural rights of indigenous peoples, and this will be at the forefront of our discussions as we set the next strategy," he said in the council's 2020 report.

The council launched enhanced mining principles in February 2020, which extend members' commitment to responsible metals and minerals production by introducing 38 good practice environmental, social and governance performance expectations.

"These performance expectations underpin our original 10 founding principles and will be applied at [the] site level by all members as a condition of membership," said outgoing chief executive Tom Buttler.

"To further drive increased transparency and performance improvement, we have also updated our procedure for third party assurance and validation of members' reporting against these commitments."



