Gold brings stability, acts as insurance, and generates higher risk-adjusted returns especially in times of heightened uncertainty
Somasundaram PR (Som) joined the World Gold Council in January 2013, as Managing Director, India. Based in Mumbai, Som is responsible for leading the World Gold Council's activities across the Indian gold market. Som has over 27 years of...
Today
Flun Gumerov - “I think that a diamond is a unique gift from nature. A synthetic diamond is a man-made imitation of the gift of nature”
Flun Gumerov, Chairman of the Council of the “Jewellers Guild of Russia” Association and the founder of Almaz-Holding, told Rough&Polished about what is new in the legislation relating to the jewellery production and trade, about the sentiments at the...
05 april 2021
Lucapa narrows kimberlites search
Lucapa Diamond and its Lulo partners have been for close to a decade searching for the kimberlite source or sources of alluvial diamonds being recovered from within the Lulo diamond concession, in Angola. The company believes that the frequent recovery...
29 march 2021
Shashikant D Shah: “Mined diamonds and LGDs are separate categories”
Armed with a commerce degree, Shashikant D Shah entered the diamond trade by opening a diamond Jewellery Showroom exclusively for Nakshatra and Asmi brands in 2003 and has not looked back since. DM Gems came into being in 2003 with Shashikant as Founder/Owner...
22 march 2021
Andre Messika: “The natural diamond industry today is one of the most transparent, regulated, and ethical industries in the world”
Andre Messika, a Paris-based topnotch distributor of polished diamonds migrated to Israel in 2003, to establish Andre Messika Diamonds in the Israel Diamond Exchange in Ramat Gan …and has not looked back since. In 2012, in recognition of the continuous...
15 march 2021
ICMM advocates for responsible mining
ICMM chairperson and Freeport–McMoRan chief executive Richard Adkerson said they will continue to work hard towards their vision of mining and metals being a respected industry, trusted to operate responsibly and contribute to sustainable development.
"We further recognise the expectation of our industry to respect the social, economic and cultural rights of indigenous peoples, and this will be at the forefront of our discussions as we set the next strategy," he said in the council's 2020 report.
The council launched enhanced mining principles in February 2020, which extend members' commitment to responsible metals and minerals production by introducing 38 good practice environmental, social and governance performance expectations.
"These performance expectations underpin our original 10 founding principles and will be applied at [the] site level by all members as a condition of membership," said outgoing chief executive Tom Buttler.
"To further drive increased transparency and performance improvement, we have also updated our procedure for third party assurance and validation of members' reporting against these commitments."
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished