Exclusive
Gold brings stability, acts as insurance, and generates higher risk-adjusted returns especially in times of heightened uncertainty
Somasundaram PR (Som) joined the World Gold Council in January 2013, as Managing Director, India. Based in Mumbai, Som is responsible for leading the World Gold Council's activities across the Indian gold market. Som has over 27 years of...
Today
Flun Gumerov - “I think that a diamond is a unique gift from nature. A synthetic diamond is a man-made imitation of the gift of nature”
Flun Gumerov, Chairman of the Council of the “Jewellers Guild of Russia” Association and the founder of Almaz-Holding, told Rough&Polished about what is new in the legislation relating to the jewellery production and trade, about the sentiments at the...
05 april 2021
Lucapa narrows kimberlites search
Lucapa Diamond and its Lulo partners have been for close to a decade searching for the kimberlite source or sources of alluvial diamonds being recovered from within the Lulo diamond concession, in Angola. The company believes that the frequent recovery...
29 march 2021
Shashikant D Shah: “Mined diamonds and LGDs are separate categories”
Armed with a commerce degree, Shashikant D Shah entered the diamond trade by opening a diamond Jewellery Showroom exclusively for Nakshatra and Asmi brands in 2003 and has not looked back since. DM Gems came into being in 2003 with Shashikant as Founder/Owner...
22 march 2021
Andre Messika: “The natural diamond industry today is one of the most transparent, regulated, and ethical industries in the world”
Andre Messika, a Paris-based topnotch distributor of polished diamonds migrated to Israel in 2003, to establish Andre Messika Diamonds in the Israel Diamond Exchange in Ramat Gan …and has not looked back since. In 2012, in recognition of the continuous...
15 march 2021
S&P upgrades Petra Diamonds' credit rating after restructuring
Petra's recent debt for equity exchange and restructuring transaction eliminated about $375 million of debt while extending maturities and shrinking the cash interest burden for the next two years.
This includes $30 million in new money, accumulating payment-in-kind interest for the first two years and paying coupons of 9.75% from year three.
"We think the company will need to direct cash flows toward reinvestment in the coming two years to ensure production levels are sustained," said S&P.
It, however, said that Petra will require the substantial capital expenditure in the coming years to sustain current run-rate production levels.
"In our view, Petra's [capital expenditure] will fall below $30 million in FY2021; below the level required to sustain long-term production," it said.
"We think Petra will need to restore capex above $70 million per year from FY2022 to make up for low spending in FY2021 and complete life-of-mine related projects from FY2023."
S&P also projected that the company will generate EBITDA of between $110 million and $140 million from the current financial year through to the 2023 financial year.
Meanwhile, the rating agency said it could lower the rating on Petra if diamond prices unexpectedly fell to the cycle-lows witnessed during 2019 and 2020 or if the South African rand unexpectedly strengthened against the dollar, such that debt to EBITDA increases above five times.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished