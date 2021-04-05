ALROSA nets $357 million from diamond sales in March 2021

The company announced on Friday that its total sales of rough and polished goods in March reached $357 million, including $345 million from rough diamonds and $12 million from polished diamonds.

ALROSA garnered $1,159 million from total diamond sales in the first three months of 2021, including $1,126 million from rough and $33 million from polished sales.

“Jewelry sales results at key markets, including USA and China, indicate a persistently high demand from end-consumers. ALROSA retains its commitment to a prudent sales strategy, aimed at keeping the industry balance through supplying real demand. March sales were in line with our expectations. As we see the market today, polished diamonds stocks in the global pipeline are at a comfortable level, while rough diamonds stocks are approaching low levels,” said Evgeny Agureev, Deputy CEO of ALROSA.





