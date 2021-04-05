Survey: Retailers fast-tracking robotic automation technologies in the wake of COVID-19

Today News

Sixty four percent of retailers believe it is important to have a clear, executable, and budgeted robotics automation strategy in place in 2021, including 77% of large retailers.

Nearly half of the respondents say they will be involved with an in-store robotics project within the next 18 months, according to a new survey conducted by RetailWire and Brain Corp, an artificial intelligence (AI) company creating transformative core technology in robotics.

Seventy three percent of large retailers say the importance of using robotics in warehouses or distribution centers has increased due to factors that emerged during the pandemic.

The survey queried 136 respondents in the retail industry, including retailers and wholesalers, retail consultants, tech solution providers, and brand marketers and manufacturers.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished



