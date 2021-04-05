Eastplats completes reconfiguring, optimisation of small-scale PGM circuit

Today News

JSE-listed Eastern Platinum (Eastplats) says it recently completed the reconfiguring and optimisation of the small-scale PGM circuit, which also included completion of the initial work required to restart the main PGM plant circuit in South Africa.

Following the completion of the work, the company generated approximately 111 tonnes of PGM concentrates, and has delivered approximately 64 dry tonnes under the existing offtake agreement with Impala Refining Services, now Impala Platinum.

The company said it completed the upgrades to obtain higher quality concentrate to be able to consistently produce a minimum of 200 tonnes of PGM concentrate per month, having a positive impact on the company's revenue.

It said the next phase of the PGM Main Circuit work continues to be scheduled to start in May 2021, with commissioning expected in October 2021.

The company estimates this will add a further 800 tonnes of PGM concentrate per month to production, thereby increasing production four-fold and continuing to grow Eastplats' revenue.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





