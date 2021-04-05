BlueRock issues new shares to repay loan to ex-CEO

Today News

BlueRock Diamonds, which owns and operates the Kareevlei diamond mine in South Africa, has issued 61,013 ordinary shares for £0.43 a share to part satisfy the payment of interest and repayment premium under the terms of the original loan agreement between the company and its former chief executive Adam Waugh.

"The loan has now been repaid in full," it said.

"The shares will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares of the company and it is expected that admission will become effective, and dealings will commence on or around 12 April 2021."

Following the issue of the shares, the issued share capital of the company will consist of about 12,9 million ordinary shares.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





