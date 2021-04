World’s first ‘Diamond Identification Series’ to launch Live on April 9

An intercontinental diamond educational web series will premiere on Friday, April 9, 2021, when BrankoGems.com launches its Advanced Diamond Online Academy.The second of ten online seminars start with eight of the world’s leading scientific, diamond-focused minds. The lecture series debut focuses on a common concern for diamond professionals and jewellery retailers worldwide: The need to quickly and accurately identify lab-grown and treated diamonds and screen colour origin of coloured diamonds, especially at the point-of-sale. Blockchain technology may identify a natural diamond’s origination but full disclosure moves natural, man-made and treated diamonds from counters to consumers.Branko Deljanin, President and Head Gemologist at CGL Canadian Gemlab and founder of Branko Gems said: “Today’s diamond trade has specific needs when determining the type of diamond being tested. Be it loose or mounted, white or fancy, the ability to confirm if a diamond is mined, treated or man-made is a critical criterion. This is why we’re opening our advanced diamond education program with this topic after 10 years of offering practical workshops in 17 countries worldwide.”Attendees of a single lecture will receive a letter of attendance while those that complete ten seminars will gain an academy certificate and a 25% discount toward the purchase of the fourth-series, advanced book, Diamonds: Natural, Treated and laboratory-grown by Branko Deljanin and the seven co-authoring experts from the Advanced Diamond Online Academy, to be released in mid-2021. Interested can register today at https://tinyurl.com/DiamondAcademy-1