Flun Gumerov - “I think that a diamond is a unique gift from nature. A synthetic diamond is a man-made imitation of the gift of nature”
Flun Gumerov, Chairman of the Council of the “Jewellers Guild of Russia” Association and the founder of Almaz-Holding, told Rough&Polished about what is new in the legislation relating to the jewellery production and trade, about the sentiments at the...
05 april 2021
Lucapa narrows kimberlites search
Lucapa Diamond and its Lulo partners have been for close to a decade searching for the kimberlite source or sources of alluvial diamonds being recovered from within the Lulo diamond concession, in Angola. The company believes that the frequent recovery...
29 march 2021
Shashikant D Shah: “Mined diamonds and LGDs are separate categories”
Armed with a commerce degree, Shashikant D Shah entered the diamond trade by opening a diamond Jewellery Showroom exclusively for Nakshatra and Asmi brands in 2003 and has not looked back since. DM Gems came into being in 2003 with Shashikant as Founder/Owner...
22 march 2021
Andre Messika: “The natural diamond industry today is one of the most transparent, regulated, and ethical industries in the world”
Andre Messika, a Paris-based topnotch distributor of polished diamonds migrated to Israel in 2003, to establish Andre Messika Diamonds in the Israel Diamond Exchange in Ramat Gan …and has not looked back since. In 2012, in recognition of the continuous...
15 march 2021
Striving for excellence
Despite the pandemic, the exhibition "Carl Fabergé & Feodor Rückert. Masterpieces of Russian Enamel” was successfully held at the Moscow Kremlin Museums where about 400 pieces of precious metal with enamel were displayed made by the Russian jewelry...
08 march 2021
World’s first ‘Diamond Identification Series’ to launch Live on April 9
The second of ten online seminars start with eight of the world’s leading scientific, diamond-focused minds. The lecture series debut focuses on a common concern for diamond professionals and jewellery retailers worldwide: The need to quickly and accurately identify lab-grown and treated diamonds and screen colour origin of coloured diamonds, especially at the point-of-sale. Blockchain technology may identify a natural diamond’s origination but full disclosure moves natural, man-made and treated diamonds from counters to consumers.
Branko Deljanin, President and Head Gemologist at CGL Canadian Gemlab and founder of Branko Gems said: “Today’s diamond trade has specific needs when determining the type of diamond being tested. Be it loose or mounted, white or fancy, the ability to confirm if a diamond is mined, treated or man-made is a critical criterion. This is why we’re opening our advanced diamond education program with this topic after 10 years of offering practical workshops in 17 countries worldwide.”
Attendees of a single lecture will receive a letter of attendance while those that complete ten seminars will gain an academy certificate and a 25% discount toward the purchase of the fourth-series, advanced book, Diamonds: Natural, Treated and laboratory-grown by Branko Deljanin and the seven co-authoring experts from the Advanced Diamond Online Academy, to be released in mid-2021. Interested can register today at https://tinyurl.com/DiamondAcademy-1.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished