FCRF: Fancy color diamonds best investment category for next generation

The Fancy Color Research Foundation (FCRF) has published a new article written by Eden Rachminov, President and Managing Partner of Rachminov Diamonds and Founder of the FCRF, to shed light on Fancy Color Diamonds as an investment category, says a press release from the FCRF.

The article seeks to answer the following questions: What are the benefits of investing in Fancy Color Diamonds in comparison to other luxury collectibles? Which platform enables short-term trading for these natural diamonds? And what are the pros and cons compared to other investments?

The takeaways from the article are: Investing in fancy color diamonds is profitable, but investors need to calibrate their expectations with timeline, expected margins and the platform for liquidation. Fancy color diamonds have appreciated - by 241% for blue and 366% for pink diamonds since 2005 - so least volatile among traditional and alternative asset classes. Individually owned fancy color diamond jewelry usually matures as an investment over a long period. Also, they can usually be passed down to loved ones without being subjected to inheritance taxes. And although most collectors are aware that they may be sold to another collector, their main motivation seems to be the pleasure of exhibiting their refined taste and celebrating their success.

The full version of the article is posted on the FCRF site.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





