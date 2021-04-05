Exclusive
Flun Gumerov - “I think that a diamond is a unique gift from nature. A synthetic diamond is a man-made imitation of the gift of nature”
Flun Gumerov, Chairman of the Council of the “Jewellers Guild of Russia” Association and the founder of Almaz-Holding, told Rough&Polished about what is new in the legislation relating to the jewellery production and trade, about the sentiments at the...
05 april 2021
Lucapa narrows kimberlites search
Lucapa Diamond and its Lulo partners have been for close to a decade searching for the kimberlite source or sources of alluvial diamonds being recovered from within the Lulo diamond concession, in Angola. The company believes that the frequent recovery...
29 march 2021
Shashikant D Shah: “Mined diamonds and LGDs are separate categories”
Armed with a commerce degree, Shashikant D Shah entered the diamond trade by opening a diamond Jewellery Showroom exclusively for Nakshatra and Asmi brands in 2003 and has not looked back since. DM Gems came into being in 2003 with Shashikant as Founder/Owner...
22 march 2021
Andre Messika: “The natural diamond industry today is one of the most transparent, regulated, and ethical industries in the world”
Andre Messika, a Paris-based topnotch distributor of polished diamonds migrated to Israel in 2003, to establish Andre Messika Diamonds in the Israel Diamond Exchange in Ramat Gan …and has not looked back since. In 2012, in recognition of the continuous...
15 march 2021
Striving for excellence
Despite the pandemic, the exhibition "Carl Fabergé & Feodor Rückert. Masterpieces of Russian Enamel” was successfully held at the Moscow Kremlin Museums where about 400 pieces of precious metal with enamel were displayed made by the Russian jewelry...
08 march 2021
FCRF: Fancy color diamonds best investment category for next generation
The article seeks to answer the following questions: What are the benefits of investing in Fancy Color Diamonds in comparison to other luxury collectibles? Which platform enables short-term trading for these natural diamonds? And what are the pros and cons compared to other investments?
The takeaways from the article are: Investing in fancy color diamonds is profitable, but investors need to calibrate their expectations with timeline, expected margins and the platform for liquidation. Fancy color diamonds have appreciated - by 241% for blue and 366% for pink diamonds since 2005 - so least volatile among traditional and alternative asset classes. Individually owned fancy color diamond jewelry usually matures as an investment over a long period. Also, they can usually be passed down to loved ones without being subjected to inheritance taxes. And although most collectors are aware that they may be sold to another collector, their main motivation seems to be the pleasure of exhibiting their refined taste and celebrating their success.
The full version of the article is posted on the FCRF site.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished