Flun Gumerov - “I think that a diamond is a unique gift from nature. A synthetic diamond is a man-made imitation of the gift of nature”
Flun Gumerov, Chairman of the Council of the “Jewellers Guild of Russia” Association and the founder of Almaz-Holding, told Rough&Polished about what is new in the legislation relating to the jewellery production and trade, about the sentiments at the...
05 april 2021
Lucapa narrows kimberlites search
Lucapa Diamond and its Lulo partners have been for close to a decade searching for the kimberlite source or sources of alluvial diamonds being recovered from within the Lulo diamond concession, in Angola. The company believes that the frequent recovery...
29 march 2021
Shashikant D Shah: “Mined diamonds and LGDs are separate categories”
Armed with a commerce degree, Shashikant D Shah entered the diamond trade by opening a diamond Jewellery Showroom exclusively for Nakshatra and Asmi brands in 2003 and has not looked back since. DM Gems came into being in 2003 with Shashikant as Founder/Owner...
22 march 2021
Andre Messika: “The natural diamond industry today is one of the most transparent, regulated, and ethical industries in the world”
Andre Messika, a Paris-based topnotch distributor of polished diamonds migrated to Israel in 2003, to establish Andre Messika Diamonds in the Israel Diamond Exchange in Ramat Gan …and has not looked back since. In 2012, in recognition of the continuous...
15 march 2021
Striving for excellence
Despite the pandemic, the exhibition "Carl Fabergé & Feodor Rückert. Masterpieces of Russian Enamel” was successfully held at the Moscow Kremlin Museums where about 400 pieces of precious metal with enamel were displayed made by the Russian jewelry...
08 march 2021
Israeli Diamond Industry recovers after a difficult 2020
Figures for the first quarter of 2021, published by the Israel Ministry of Economy, show a significant increase in the volume of activity in leading trade categories: rough diamond exports, rough diamond imports, polished diamond imports and polished diamond exports.
Data for the quarter show that the net imports of rough diamonds to Israel totalled $476 million, an increase of 75.6% over the corresponding period in 2020 before the pandemic was felt in Israel. Also, the net exports of rough diamonds increased by 66.3% over Q1 2020 totalling $389.8 mn.
The net imports of polished diamonds increased by 60.9% over the same period in 2020 amounting to $646.6 mn, and the net exports of polished diamonds increased by 11.5% compared to the same period in 2020, totalling $827.6 mn.
The Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE) is among the first diamond exchanges in the world to show signs of recovery. During the past year, IDE worked tirelessly to strengthen its members and to bring about the recovery of the industry, and the encouraging data reflect the recovery that has taken place over the past few months.
IDE President Boaz Moldawsky said, “In the past year, we have worked hard to stabilize the industry, to preserve the trade and sustain our members. Despite the pandemic, we have been able to strengthen our trade ties around the world and even form new ties, within the framework of the peace agreements, with markets such as Dubai, which has helped us expand our activity. The current data show that the industry is on the right path and we expect the trend to continue during the next quarter as well.”
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished