Exclusive
Flun Gumerov - “I think that a diamond is a unique gift from nature. A synthetic diamond is a man-made imitation of the gift of nature”
Flun Gumerov, Chairman of the Council of the “Jewellers Guild of Russia” Association and the founder of Almaz-Holding, told Rough&Polished about what is new in the legislation relating to the jewellery production and trade, about the sentiments at the...
05 april 2021
Lucapa narrows kimberlites search
Lucapa Diamond and its Lulo partners have been for close to a decade searching for the kimberlite source or sources of alluvial diamonds being recovered from within the Lulo diamond concession, in Angola. The company believes that the frequent recovery...
29 march 2021
Shashikant D Shah: “Mined diamonds and LGDs are separate categories”
Armed with a commerce degree, Shashikant D Shah entered the diamond trade by opening a diamond Jewellery Showroom exclusively for Nakshatra and Asmi brands in 2003 and has not looked back since. DM Gems came into being in 2003 with Shashikant as Founder/Owner...
22 march 2021
Andre Messika: “The natural diamond industry today is one of the most transparent, regulated, and ethical industries in the world”
Andre Messika, a Paris-based topnotch distributor of polished diamonds migrated to Israel in 2003, to establish Andre Messika Diamonds in the Israel Diamond Exchange in Ramat Gan …and has not looked back since. In 2012, in recognition of the continuous...
15 march 2021
Striving for excellence
Despite the pandemic, the exhibition "Carl Fabergé & Feodor Rückert. Masterpieces of Russian Enamel” was successfully held at the Moscow Kremlin Museums where about 400 pieces of precious metal with enamel were displayed made by the Russian jewelry...
08 march 2021
COVID-19 pandemic fails to affect jewelry hallmarking in Russia
The minister said that the main task of the Federal Assay Chamber for 2021 is to digitalize the market trading in precious metals and precious stones through commissioning the state information system for controlling the turnover of precious metals, stones and products made from them. The second task is to protect consumers and the market as a whole from counterfeit goods smuggled into the country.
Using a mobile application, people will be given access to information disclosing the provenance of precious stones and the quality of metals from which jewelry pieces are made.
According to Siluanov, the new reality of 2020 has created an incentive for the development of online jewelry trading. This was also facilitated by the decision taken at the end of 2019 to legalize online sales of such products, which allowed last year to maintain trade at the level of previous years.
Siluanov also noted the need to prepare a solution to simplify state control over the export of jewelry, including remote trading.
In turn, the head of the Federal Assay Chamber, Yuri Zubarev said that to stimulate the export of jewelry made in Russia it is necessary to provide a possibility for exporters to choose the method of hallmarking that is most suitable for the market of the country to which such jewelry goods are exported.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished