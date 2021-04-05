COVID-19 pandemic fails to affect jewelry hallmarking in Russia

The hallmarking of jewelry in Russia in 2020, despite all the difficulties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, was carried out without failure, continuously. This was stated by Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov at the conclusive meeting held by the Collegium of the Federal Assay Chamber on March 31, 2021.

The minister said that the main task of the Federal Assay Chamber for 2021 is to digitalize the market trading in precious metals and precious stones through commissioning the state information system for controlling the turnover of precious metals, stones and products made from them. The second task is to protect consumers and the market as a whole from counterfeit goods smuggled into the country.

Using a mobile application, people will be given access to information disclosing the provenance of precious stones and the quality of metals from which jewelry pieces are made.

According to Siluanov, the new reality of 2020 has created an incentive for the development of online jewelry trading. This was also facilitated by the decision taken at the end of 2019 to legalize online sales of such products, which allowed last year to maintain trade at the level of previous years.

Siluanov also noted the need to prepare a solution to simplify state control over the export of jewelry, including remote trading.

In turn, the head of the Federal Assay Chamber, Yuri Zubarev said that to stimulate the export of jewelry made in Russia it is necessary to provide a possibility for exporters to choose the method of hallmarking that is most suitable for the market of the country to which such jewelry goods are exported.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





