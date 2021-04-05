Exclusive
Flun Gumerov - “I think that a diamond is a unique gift from nature. A synthetic diamond is a man-made imitation of the gift of nature”
Flun Gumerov, Chairman of the Council of the “Jewellers Guild of Russia” Association and the founder of Almaz-Holding, told Rough&Polished about what is new in the legislation relating to the jewellery production and trade, about the sentiments at the...
05 april 2021
Lucapa narrows kimberlites search
Lucapa Diamond and its Lulo partners have been for close to a decade searching for the kimberlite source or sources of alluvial diamonds being recovered from within the Lulo diamond concession, in Angola. The company believes that the frequent recovery...
29 march 2021
Shashikant D Shah: “Mined diamonds and LGDs are separate categories”
Armed with a commerce degree, Shashikant D Shah entered the diamond trade by opening a diamond Jewellery Showroom exclusively for Nakshatra and Asmi brands in 2003 and has not looked back since. DM Gems came into being in 2003 with Shashikant as Founder/Owner...
22 march 2021
Andre Messika: “The natural diamond industry today is one of the most transparent, regulated, and ethical industries in the world”
Andre Messika, a Paris-based topnotch distributor of polished diamonds migrated to Israel in 2003, to establish Andre Messika Diamonds in the Israel Diamond Exchange in Ramat Gan …and has not looked back since. In 2012, in recognition of the continuous...
15 march 2021
Striving for excellence
Despite the pandemic, the exhibition "Carl Fabergé & Feodor Rückert. Masterpieces of Russian Enamel” was successfully held at the Moscow Kremlin Museums where about 400 pieces of precious metal with enamel were displayed made by the Russian jewelry...
08 march 2021
Caledonia commissions central shaft, boosts gold output
"We can now start to hoist rock, men and material [daily], which will solve our hoisting constraints and facilitate the planned expansion in mine capacity targeting 80,000 oz of gold production per year," said Caledonia chief executive Steve Curtis.
"This has been an owner-funded and built project by the Blanket team…"
The commissioning of the central shaft, which is the deepest shaft of any gold mine in Zimbabwe, had been the culmination of a six-year project costing about $67 million, all funded through internal cash flow.
Meanwhile, Caledonia said it is targeting an output of 61,000 to 67,000 ounces of gold in 2021 and 80,000 ounces of gold per annum from 2022.
It also announced an additional nine per cent increase in the quarterly dividend, the fifth increase in the past 18 months.
This represents a cumulative 75% rise in the dividend since the first increase in October 2019.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished