Flun Gumerov - “I think that a diamond is a unique gift from nature. A synthetic diamond is a man-made imitation of the gift of nature”
Flun Gumerov, Chairman of the Council of the “Jewellers Guild of Russia” Association and the founder of Almaz-Holding, told Rough&Polished about what is new in the legislation relating to the jewellery production and trade, about the sentiments at the...
Lucapa narrows kimberlites search
Lucapa Diamond and its Lulo partners have been for close to a decade searching for the kimberlite source or sources of alluvial diamonds being recovered from within the Lulo diamond concession, in Angola. The company believes that the frequent recovery...
29 march 2021
Shashikant D Shah: “Mined diamonds and LGDs are separate categories”
Armed with a commerce degree, Shashikant D Shah entered the diamond trade by opening a diamond Jewellery Showroom exclusively for Nakshatra and Asmi brands in 2003 and has not looked back since. DM Gems came into being in 2003 with Shashikant as Founder/Owner...
22 march 2021
Andre Messika: “The natural diamond industry today is one of the most transparent, regulated, and ethical industries in the world”
Andre Messika, a Paris-based topnotch distributor of polished diamonds migrated to Israel in 2003, to establish Andre Messika Diamonds in the Israel Diamond Exchange in Ramat Gan …and has not looked back since. In 2012, in recognition of the continuous...
15 march 2021
Striving for excellence
Despite the pandemic, the exhibition "Carl Fabergé & Feodor Rückert. Masterpieces of Russian Enamel” was successfully held at the Moscow Kremlin Museums where about 400 pieces of precious metal with enamel were displayed made by the Russian jewelry...
08 march 2021
Lucapa recovers another +100 carat diamond at Lulo
Lucapa Diamond has recovered a 144-carat type IIa D-colour diamond from Mining Block 08 at its 40%-owned Lulo alluvial mine, in Angola.
It said the latest recovery was the sixth +100 carat diamond unearthed so far this year and 23rd +100 carat stone recovered at Lulo since exploration and mining operations began.
"With these +100 carat recoveries and the two Special pink diamonds in inventory, [Lulo] is well-positioned to achieve record diamond revenues for the first half of 2021," said Lucapa managing director Stephen Wetherall.
The Lulo mine had been mining commercially since 2015 and it is one of the highest average US$ per carat alluvial diamond producers in the world.
Lucapa and its Lulo joint venture partners have also achieved highly encouraging results from their search to discover the primary hard-rock source of the high-value Lulo alluvial diamonds.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished