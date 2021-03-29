Lucapa recovers another +100 carat diamond at Lulo

Image credit: Lucapa Diamond

Lucapa Diamond has recovered a 144-carat type IIa D-colour diamond from Mining Block 08 at its 40%-owned Lulo alluvial mine, in Angola.It said the latest recovery was the sixth +100 carat diamond unearthed so far this year and 23rd +100 carat stone recovered at Lulo since exploration and mining operations began."With these +100 carat recoveries and the two Special pink diamonds in inventory, [Lulo] is well-positioned to achieve record diamond revenues for the first half of 2021," said Lucapa managing director Stephen Wetherall.The Lulo mine had been mining commercially since 2015 and it is one of the highest average US$ per carat alluvial diamond producers in the world.Lucapa and its Lulo joint venture partners have also achieved highly encouraging results from their search to discover the primary hard-rock source of the high-value Lulo alluvial diamonds.