Anglo American collaborates on feasibility study to SA hydrogen valley

Today News

Anglo American says it has signed a collaboration agreement to complete a feasibility study to develop a "hydrogen valley" anchored in the platinum group metals (PGMs)-rich Bushveld geological area in South Africa.

It said the study, which would be spearheaded by South Africa's Department of Science and Innovation (DSI), also includes energy and services company ENGIE, the South African National Development Institute (SANEDI) and clean energy solutions provider Bambili Energy (Bambili).

The study will identify tangible opportunities to build hydrogen hubs and explore the potential for green hydrogen production and supply at scale.

The proposed hydrogen valley will stretch about 835 kilometres from Anglo American's Mogalakwena PGMs mine near Mokopane in Limpopo province in the north of South Africa, along the industrial and commercial corridor to Johannesburg and the south coast at Durban.

"The transition to a low carbon world is an opportunity to drive the development of cleaner technologies, create new industries and employment, and improve people's lives," said Anglo American's PGMs business chief executive Natascha Viljoen.

"Anglo American was an early supporter of the global potential for a hydrogen economy, recognising its role in enabling the shift to greener energy and cleaner transport.

"Our integrated approach includes investing in new technologies, supporting entrepreneurial projects and advocating for policy frameworks that enable a supportive long-term investment environment for hydrogen to deliver that potential."

The collaboration follows the launch in 2020 of the South African Hydrogen Society Roadmap, aimed at integrating hydrogen into the economy by capitalising on the country's PGMs resources and renewable energy potential to revitalise and decarbonise key industrial sectors.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





