BDB closes indefinitely as COVID cases surge in Mumbai

The Bharat Diamond Bourse (BDB) in Mumbai will remain closed indefinitely from 8 PM tonight until further notice as the Maharashtra Government has declared a state-wide lockdown and curfew.

The Maharashtra government on Sunday 4 April decided to impose a complete lockdown on weekends and a night curfew in the state to control the spread of the coronavirus. The curbs will come into effect from Monday 5 April night. The curbs were announced as Mumbai recorded over 11,000 Covid cases. The State recorded over 57,000 cases on Sunday 4 April, the highest so far.

Malls and multiplexes will remain shut and all private offices, except those engaged in finance, insurance, banks, telecommunications, and essential services, will have to work from home. Attendance in government offices will be capped at 50 per cent.

The curfew will be in place during the night, and prohibitory orders issued under Section 144 will be in force during the day. There will be a ban on gatherings of over five people during the day. Essential services have, however, been exempted from the night curfew.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





