India’s gold imports jump 471% in March to 160 tonnes

India's gold imports in March surged 471% from a year earlier to a record 160 tonnes due to a reduction in import taxes and a correction in prices from record highs drew retail buyers and jewellers, according to an ET report citing an Indian government source to Reuters.

As per the report, India’s higher imports could support benchmark gold prices, which have corrected nearly 17% from an all-time high of $2,072 in August 2020. The surge in imports could increase India's trade deficit and pressure the rupee. India imported a record 321 tonnes in the March quarter, up from 124 tonnes a year ago, according to the source.

In value terms, March imports surged to $8.4 bn from $1.23 bn a year ago. In February, India slashed import duties on gold to 10.75% tax from 12.5% to boost retail demand and curtail smuggling into India.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





