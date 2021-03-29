Exclusive
Flun Gumerov - “I think that a diamond is a unique gift from nature. A synthetic diamond is a man-made imitation of the gift of nature”
Flun Gumerov, Chairman of the Council of the “Jewellers Guild of Russia” Association and the founder of Almaz-Holding, told Rough&Polished about what is new in the legislation relating to the jewellery production and trade, about the sentiments at the...
Today
Lucapa narrows kimberlites search
Lucapa Diamond and its Lulo partners have been for close to a decade searching for the kimberlite source or sources of alluvial diamonds being recovered from within the Lulo diamond concession, in Angola. The company believes that the frequent recovery...
29 march 2021
Shashikant D Shah: “Mined diamonds and LGDs are separate categories”
Armed with a commerce degree, Shashikant D Shah entered the diamond trade by opening a diamond Jewellery Showroom exclusively for Nakshatra and Asmi brands in 2003 and has not looked back since. DM Gems came into being in 2003 with Shashikant as Founder/Owner...
22 march 2021
Andre Messika: “The natural diamond industry today is one of the most transparent, regulated, and ethical industries in the world”
Andre Messika, a Paris-based topnotch distributor of polished diamonds migrated to Israel in 2003, to establish Andre Messika Diamonds in the Israel Diamond Exchange in Ramat Gan …and has not looked back since. In 2012, in recognition of the continuous...
15 march 2021
Striving for excellence
Despite the pandemic, the exhibition "Carl Fabergé & Feodor Rückert. Masterpieces of Russian Enamel” was successfully held at the Moscow Kremlin Museums where about 400 pieces of precious metal with enamel were displayed made by the Russian jewelry...
08 march 2021
Study of rare diamonds unlocks more of Earth's secrets
A paper published in scientific journal Science Advances reveals that a hydrous rock called serpentinite, which forms in cracks in the ocean floor, is a critical ingredient in some of the largest and rarest diamonds that form at extreme depths.
The research, co-led by Evan Smith from GIA and Peng Ni from the Carnegie Institution for Science, discovered an isotopic "fingerprint" of iron trapped in type IIa gem diamonds from Letseng, Lesotho. It is well understood that oceanic tectonic plates slide down into the mantle over millions of years, a process called subduction. This study reveals that some sinking ocean plates act like a giant conveyor belt capable of transporting water, carbon and other surface materials down into the interior of our planet— to depths of 360 to 750 km where these "super-deep" diamonds form. Understanding this deep recycling pathway is critical to understanding the evolution of the oceans and atmosphere, GIA notes.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished