Alrosa denies the message about a new diamond inside the Yakut "matryoshka diamond"

Today News

Previously, such information appeared on the company's official Facebook page



(TASS) - Alrosa called its publication about the discovery of a new diamond inside the "matryoshka diamond" recovered in Yakutia in 2019 "an April Fool's joke" and apologized for the misinformation. The corresponding letter from the head of the company's media communications department, Pavel Prytkov was received by TASS on Friday.

The company’s message about the new diamond inside the “matryoshka diamond” was posted on Thursday evening on Alrosa's official Facebook page. The reliability of the posted news was confirmed to TASS by the company’s employee in Yakutia.

“Unfortunately, due to lack of coordination this information was officially confirmed to a TASS correspondent by an employee of Alrosa’s media communications in Yakutia. The hashtag #1ofApril was added [to the post] later. As a result, the news was published in the news feed and on the TASS website. The media communications department of Alrosa brings its sincere apologies to the editorial staff of TASS," Prytkov said in his letter.





