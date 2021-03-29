Exclusive
Lucapa narrows kimberlites search
Lucapa Diamond and its Lulo partners have been for close to a decade searching for the kimberlite source or sources of alluvial diamonds being recovered from within the Lulo diamond concession, in Angola. The company believes that the frequent recovery...
Shashikant D Shah: “Mined diamonds and LGDs are separate categories”
Armed with a commerce degree, Shashikant D Shah entered the diamond trade by opening a diamond Jewellery Showroom exclusively for Nakshatra and Asmi brands in 2003 and has not looked back since. DM Gems came into being in 2003 with Shashikant as Founder/Owner...
22 march 2021
Andre Messika: “The natural diamond industry today is one of the most transparent, regulated, and ethical industries in the world”
Andre Messika, a Paris-based topnotch distributor of polished diamonds migrated to Israel in 2003, to establish Andre Messika Diamonds in the Israel Diamond Exchange in Ramat Gan …and has not looked back since. In 2012, in recognition of the continuous...
15 march 2021
Striving for excellence
Despite the pandemic, the exhibition "Carl Fabergé & Feodor Rückert. Masterpieces of Russian Enamel” was successfully held at the Moscow Kremlin Museums where about 400 pieces of precious metal with enamel were displayed made by the Russian jewelry...
08 march 2021
Botswana Diamonds deal with Diamexstrat, Burgundy more extensive than that with Alrosa – Campbell
Botswana Diamonds recently entered into a cooperation agreement with Diamexstrat Botswana and its partner, Burgundy to fund exploration of its prospecting licence assets in the southern African country. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished's...
01 march 2021
Alrosa denies the message about a new diamond inside the Yakut "matryoshka diamond"
(TASS) - Alrosa called its publication about the discovery of a new diamond inside the "matryoshka diamond" recovered in Yakutia in 2019 "an April Fool's joke" and apologized for the misinformation. The corresponding letter from the head of the company's media communications department, Pavel Prytkov was received by TASS on Friday.
The company’s message about the new diamond inside the “matryoshka diamond” was posted on Thursday evening on Alrosa's official Facebook page. The reliability of the posted news was confirmed to TASS by the company’s employee in Yakutia.
“Unfortunately, due to lack of coordination this information was officially confirmed to a TASS correspondent by an employee of Alrosa’s media communications in Yakutia. The hashtag #1ofApril was added [to the post] later. As a result, the news was published in the news feed and on the TASS website. The media communications department of Alrosa brings its sincere apologies to the editorial staff of TASS," Prytkov said in his letter.