Flun Gumerov - “I think that a diamond is a unique gift from nature. A synthetic diamond is a man-made imitation of the gift of nature”
Flun Gumerov, Chairman of the Council of the “Jewellers Guild of Russia” Association and the founder of Almaz-Holding, told Rough&Polished about what is new in the legislation relating to the jewellery production and trade, about the sentiments at the...
Today
Lucapa narrows kimberlites search
Lucapa Diamond and its Lulo partners have been for close to a decade searching for the kimberlite source or sources of alluvial diamonds being recovered from within the Lulo diamond concession, in Angola. The company believes that the frequent recovery...
29 march 2021
Shashikant D Shah: “Mined diamonds and LGDs are separate categories”
Armed with a commerce degree, Shashikant D Shah entered the diamond trade by opening a diamond Jewellery Showroom exclusively for Nakshatra and Asmi brands in 2003 and has not looked back since. DM Gems came into being in 2003 with Shashikant as Founder/Owner...
22 march 2021
Andre Messika: “The natural diamond industry today is one of the most transparent, regulated, and ethical industries in the world”
Andre Messika, a Paris-based topnotch distributor of polished diamonds migrated to Israel in 2003, to establish Andre Messika Diamonds in the Israel Diamond Exchange in Ramat Gan …and has not looked back since. In 2012, in recognition of the continuous...
15 march 2021
Striving for excellence
Despite the pandemic, the exhibition "Carl Fabergé & Feodor Rückert. Masterpieces of Russian Enamel” was successfully held at the Moscow Kremlin Museums where about 400 pieces of precious metal with enamel were displayed made by the Russian jewelry...
08 march 2021
TAGS secures sales of 49,000 carats for $60m in March
The company showcased a large volume of high-quality Special Stones +10carats of around 150 pieces, which attracted a great deal of interest from the global manufacturing community.
In terms of response, in +3gr sizes, there was continued strong demand as in previous months but noted a marginal softening in smaller sizes -3gr.
TAGS secured sales of just over 49,000 carats for $60m to 63 companies from all the leading centres. Invoices ranged from as little as $6000 to several million dollars, demonstrating the diverse range of clientele TAGS cater to.
In March, TAGS welcomed several new companies from Israel attending for the first time, adding to the growing number of Israel based companies, some of whom were also successful in their bidding. Also, TAGS continues to receive registrations from new Israeli companies and looks forward to welcoming them to future sales events.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished