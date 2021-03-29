TAGS secures sales of 49,000 carats for $60m in March

The Trans Atlantic Gem Sales March sales event ran in Dubai from the 24th to the 31st March 2021, welcoming companies from Dubai, India, Belgium, Israel, and China to the Almas Tower to view this month’s productions. Approximately 60,000 carats of rough from South Africa, Namibia, and Angola with a total value close to $65m was presented, says a press release from TAGS.

The company showcased a large volume of high-quality Special Stones +10carats of around 150 pieces, which attracted a great deal of interest from the global manufacturing community.

In terms of response, in +3gr sizes, there was continued strong demand as in previous months but noted a marginal softening in smaller sizes -3gr.

TAGS secured sales of just over 49,000 carats for $60m to 63 companies from all the leading centres. Invoices ranged from as little as $6000 to several million dollars, demonstrating the diverse range of clientele TAGS cater to.

In March, TAGS welcomed several new companies from Israel attending for the first time, adding to the growing number of Israel based companies, some of whom were also successful in their bidding. Also, TAGS continues to receive registrations from new Israeli companies and looks forward to welcoming them to future sales events.



