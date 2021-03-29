Kalyan Jewellers to open 14 showrooms across seven Indian States

Today News

Kalyan Jewellers, one of India’s largest jewellery companies announced on 30 March that it plans to enhance operations across seven Indian States by adding 14 new showrooms - all on April 24th, 2021.

Having received an overwhelming response in 2015 for its Chennai outlet, the Kalyan Jewellers plans to open yet another flagship store in Chennai’s shopping destination - North Usman road. Kalyan Jewellers will add nine showrooms across key locations like Noida in Uttar Pradesh, Nashik in Maharashtra, Jamnagar in Gujarat, Pathanamthitta in Kerala, Nagercoil in Madurai and Trichy in Tamil Nadu and Khammam as well as Karimnagar in Telangana.

These new standalone showrooms will offer a safe and hygienic shopping environment and will retail market-specific hyper-local jewellery designs. The company will also be strengthening its presence in Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad, with a showroom each in Dwaraka, Matunga, Lower Parel Phoenix Palladium and Dilsukhnagar.

Speaking about the company’s expansion plans and strategies, T S Kalyanaraman, Chairman & Managing Director, Kalyan Jewellers said, “During the first quarter we will be adding a total of 14 new outlets and expanding our retail presence by 13%. We have also put in place strict hygiene measures across all our showrooms, to ensure the safety of our customers.”

Kalyan Jewellers currently has 107 showrooms in India and 30 in the Middle East. With the addition of these new outlets, the company will be present in 151 locations.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





