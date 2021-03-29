Exclusive
Flun Gumerov - “I think that a diamond is a unique gift from nature. A synthetic diamond is a man-made imitation of the gift of nature”
Flun Gumerov, Chairman of the Council of the "Jewellers Guild of Russia" Association and the founder of Almaz-Holding, told Rough&Polished about what is new in the legislation relating to the jewellery production and trade, about the sentiments at the...
Lucapa narrows kimberlites search
Lucapa Diamond and its Lulo partners have been for close to a decade searching for the kimberlite source or sources of alluvial diamonds being recovered from within the Lulo diamond concession, in Angola. The company believes that the frequent recovery...
29 march 2021
Shashikant D Shah: “Mined diamonds and LGDs are separate categories”
Armed with a commerce degree, Shashikant D Shah entered the diamond trade by opening a diamond Jewellery Showroom exclusively for Nakshatra and Asmi brands in 2003 and has not looked back since. DM Gems came into being in 2003 with Shashikant as Founder/Owner...
22 march 2021
Andre Messika: “The natural diamond industry today is one of the most transparent, regulated, and ethical industries in the world”
Andre Messika, a Paris-based topnotch distributor of polished diamonds migrated to Israel in 2003, to establish Andre Messika Diamonds in the Israel Diamond Exchange in Ramat Gan …and has not looked back since. In 2012, in recognition of the continuous...
15 march 2021
Striving for excellence
Despite the pandemic, the exhibition "Carl Fabergé & Feodor Rückert. Masterpieces of Russian Enamel" was successfully held at the Moscow Kremlin Museums where about 400 pieces of precious metal with enamel were displayed made by the Russian jewelry...
08 march 2021
Kalyan Jewellers to open 14 showrooms across seven Indian States
Having received an overwhelming response in 2015 for its Chennai outlet, the Kalyan Jewellers plans to open yet another flagship store in Chennai’s shopping destination - North Usman road. Kalyan Jewellers will add nine showrooms across key locations like Noida in Uttar Pradesh, Nashik in Maharashtra, Jamnagar in Gujarat, Pathanamthitta in Kerala, Nagercoil in Madurai and Trichy in Tamil Nadu and Khammam as well as Karimnagar in Telangana.
These new standalone showrooms will offer a safe and hygienic shopping environment and will retail market-specific hyper-local jewellery designs. The company will also be strengthening its presence in Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad, with a showroom each in Dwaraka, Matunga, Lower Parel Phoenix Palladium and Dilsukhnagar.
Speaking about the company’s expansion plans and strategies, T S Kalyanaraman, Chairman & Managing Director, Kalyan Jewellers said, “During the first quarter we will be adding a total of 14 new outlets and expanding our retail presence by 13%. We have also put in place strict hygiene measures across all our showrooms, to ensure the safety of our customers.”
Kalyan Jewellers currently has 107 showrooms in India and 30 in the Middle East. With the addition of these new outlets, the company will be present in 151 locations.
