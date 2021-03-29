Exclusive
Lucapa narrows kimberlites search
Lucapa Diamond and its Lulo partners have been for close to a decade searching for the kimberlite source or sources of alluvial diamonds being recovered from within the Lulo diamond concession, in Angola. The company believes that the frequent recovery...
29 march 2021
Shashikant D Shah: “Mined diamonds and LGDs are separate categories”
Armed with a commerce degree, Shashikant D Shah entered the diamond trade by opening a diamond Jewellery Showroom exclusively for Nakshatra and Asmi brands in 2003 and has not looked back since. DM Gems came into being in 2003 with Shashikant as Founder/Owner...
22 march 2021
Andre Messika: “The natural diamond industry today is one of the most transparent, regulated, and ethical industries in the world”
Andre Messika, a Paris-based topnotch distributor of polished diamonds migrated to Israel in 2003, to establish Andre Messika Diamonds in the Israel Diamond Exchange in Ramat Gan …and has not looked back since. In 2012, in recognition of the continuous...
15 march 2021
Striving for excellence
Despite the pandemic, the exhibition "Carl Fabergé & Feodor Rückert. Masterpieces of Russian Enamel” was successfully held at the Moscow Kremlin Museums where about 400 pieces of precious metal with enamel were displayed made by the Russian jewelry...
08 march 2021
Botswana Diamonds deal with Diamexstrat, Burgundy more extensive than that with Alrosa – Campbell
Botswana Diamonds recently entered into a cooperation agreement with Diamexstrat Botswana and its partner, Burgundy to fund exploration of its prospecting licence assets in the southern African country. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished's...
01 march 2021
Scientists discover another stone in a unique matryoshka diamond from Yakutia
(TASS) - Scientists from the Research Geological Enterprise of diamond miner ALROSA have discovered another stone inside a unique matryoshka diamond mined in the Nyurba District of Yakutia, according to the company’s media communications statement on Friday.
“The scientists of the Research Geological Enterprise discovered another diamond in the inner diamond of the matryoshka diamond - and it is also a matryoshka,” the statement says. "It is quite possible that we will discover more than one pair of diamonds inside this truly unique diamond."
According to the company, the diamond was found during additional research of the mineral retrieved in 2019.
The matryoshka diamond, which contains another freely moving diamond inside, was recovered in Yakutia in 2019 at the company’s Nyurba Mining and Processing Division. The diamond weighs only 0.62 carats (0.124 grams) and its maximum dimensions are 4.8 x 4.9 x 2.8 mm. “Calculations are underway to determine the mass of the newly discovered ‘diamond in a diamond’ in a matryoshka diamond,” the company added.