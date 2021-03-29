Scientists discover another stone in a unique matryoshka diamond from Yakutia

It was discovered during additional research of a mineral retrieved in 2019



(TASS) - Scientists from the Research Geological Enterprise of diamond miner ALROSA have discovered another stone inside a unique matryoshka diamond mined in the Nyurba District of Yakutia, according to the company’s media communications statement on Friday.

“The scientists of the Research Geological Enterprise discovered another diamond in the inner diamond of the matryoshka diamond - and it is also a matryoshka,” the statement says. "It is quite possible that we will discover more than one pair of diamonds inside this truly unique diamond."

According to the company, the diamond was found during additional research of the mineral retrieved in 2019.

The matryoshka diamond, which contains another freely moving diamond inside, was recovered in Yakutia in 2019 at the company’s Nyurba Mining and Processing Division. The diamond weighs only 0.62 carats (0.124 grams) and its maximum dimensions are 4.8 x 4.9 x 2.8 mm. “Calculations are underway to determine the mass of the newly discovered ‘diamond in a diamond’ in a matryoshka diamond,” the company added.



