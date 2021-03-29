Petra recovers 39.34-carat blue diamond at Cullinan Mine

Image credit: Petra Diamonds

Petra Diamonds has recovered a 39.34-carat Type IIb blue diamond at its Cullinan mine, in South Africa.The company said it anticipates that the diamond will be sold via a special tender.The Cullinan mine is renowned as a source of large, high-quality gem diamonds, including Type II stones, as well as being the world's most important source of very rare blue diamonds.Notable diamonds historically produced from the Cullinan Mine include Premier Rose (353 carats rough); the Niarchos (426 carats rough); the De Beers Centenary (599 carats rough); the Golden Jubilee (755 carats rough); and the Taylor-Burton diamond (69 carats polished).The Cullinan mine earned its place in history with the discovery of the Cullinan diamond in 1905, the largest rough gem diamond ever found at 3,106 carats.The iconic stone was cut into the two most important diamonds which form part of the Crown Jewells in the Tower of London – the First Star of Africa, which is mounted at the top of the Sovereign's Sceptre and which at 530 carats is the largest flawless cut diamond in the world, and the Second Star of Africa, a 317-carat polished diamond which forms the centrepiece of the Imperial State Crown.