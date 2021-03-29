ALROSA joins the United Nations Global Compact

ALROSA joins the world’s largest sustainable development initiative implemented under the auspices of the United Nations in accordance with its principles and values with a view to expanding international cooperation and contributing to addressing global challenges.

The United Nations Global Compact (UN GC) is the largest voluntary international initiative designed to encourage business worldwide to follow the principles of sustainable development, implement responsible business practices and report annually on its performance in this area.

By joining the UN GC ALROSA confirms its adherence to the 10 fundamental principles of the organization as well as the Company’s intent to promote addressing global challenges and contribute to the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030.

“Joining the UN Global Compact marks an important step in ALROSA’s journey to constant improvement of its responsible business practices. By confirming our formal commitment to making 10 UN Global Compact principles part of the Company’s strategy, corporate culture and day-to-day operations, we will primarily focus on material aspects of ALROSA’s contribution to the UN Sustainable Development Goals. These include addressing the climate change, rational use of natural resources, building responsible and transparent supply chains and improving socio-economic prosperity of our operational regions. We also plan to actively involve our business partners and clients in addressing these issues and sharing best practices,” commented Sergey Ivanov, ALROSA CEO.





