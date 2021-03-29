Exclusive
Flun Gumerov - “I think that a diamond is a unique gift from nature. A synthetic diamond is a man-made imitation of the gift of nature”
Flun Gumerov, Chairman of the Council of the “Jewellers Guild of Russia” Association and the founder of Almaz-Holding, told Rough&Polished about what is new in the legislation relating to the jewellery production and trade, about the sentiments at the...
Today
Lucapa narrows kimberlites search
Lucapa Diamond and its Lulo partners have been for close to a decade searching for the kimberlite source or sources of alluvial diamonds being recovered from within the Lulo diamond concession, in Angola. The company believes that the frequent recovery...
29 march 2021
Shashikant D Shah: “Mined diamonds and LGDs are separate categories”
Armed with a commerce degree, Shashikant D Shah entered the diamond trade by opening a diamond Jewellery Showroom exclusively for Nakshatra and Asmi brands in 2003 and has not looked back since. DM Gems came into being in 2003 with Shashikant as Founder/Owner...
22 march 2021
Andre Messika: “The natural diamond industry today is one of the most transparent, regulated, and ethical industries in the world”
Andre Messika, a Paris-based topnotch distributor of polished diamonds migrated to Israel in 2003, to establish Andre Messika Diamonds in the Israel Diamond Exchange in Ramat Gan …and has not looked back since. In 2012, in recognition of the continuous...
15 march 2021
Striving for excellence
Despite the pandemic, the exhibition "Carl Fabergé & Feodor Rückert. Masterpieces of Russian Enamel” was successfully held at the Moscow Kremlin Museums where about 400 pieces of precious metal with enamel were displayed made by the Russian jewelry...
08 march 2021
ALROSA joins the United Nations Global Compact
The United Nations Global Compact (UN GC) is the largest voluntary international initiative designed to encourage business worldwide to follow the principles of sustainable development, implement responsible business practices and report annually on its performance in this area.
By joining the UN GC ALROSA confirms its adherence to the 10 fundamental principles of the organization as well as the Company’s intent to promote addressing global challenges and contribute to the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030.
“Joining the UN Global Compact marks an important step in ALROSA’s journey to constant improvement of its responsible business practices. By confirming our formal commitment to making 10 UN Global Compact principles part of the Company’s strategy, corporate culture and day-to-day operations, we will primarily focus on material aspects of ALROSA’s contribution to the UN Sustainable Development Goals. These include addressing the climate change, rational use of natural resources, building responsible and transparent supply chains and improving socio-economic prosperity of our operational regions. We also plan to actively involve our business partners and clients in addressing these issues and sharing best practices,” commented Sergey Ivanov, ALROSA CEO.