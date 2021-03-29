Exclusive
Lucapa narrows kimberlites search
Lucapa Diamond and its Lulo partners have been for close to a decade searching for the kimberlite source or sources of alluvial diamonds being recovered from within the Lulo diamond concession, in Angola. The company believes that the frequent recovery...
29 march 2021
Shashikant D Shah: “Mined diamonds and LGDs are separate categories”
Armed with a commerce degree, Shashikant D Shah entered the diamond trade by opening a diamond Jewellery Showroom exclusively for Nakshatra and Asmi brands in 2003 and has not looked back since. DM Gems came into being in 2003 with Shashikant as Founder/Owner...
22 march 2021
Andre Messika: “The natural diamond industry today is one of the most transparent, regulated, and ethical industries in the world”
Andre Messika, a Paris-based topnotch distributor of polished diamonds migrated to Israel in 2003, to establish Andre Messika Diamonds in the Israel Diamond Exchange in Ramat Gan …and has not looked back since. In 2012, in recognition of the continuous...
15 march 2021
Striving for excellence
Despite the pandemic, the exhibition "Carl Fabergé & Feodor Rückert. Masterpieces of Russian Enamel” was successfully held at the Moscow Kremlin Museums where about 400 pieces of precious metal with enamel were displayed made by the Russian jewelry...
08 march 2021
Botswana Diamonds deal with Diamexstrat, Burgundy more extensive than that with Alrosa – Campbell
Botswana Diamonds recently entered into a cooperation agreement with Diamexstrat Botswana and its partner, Burgundy to fund exploration of its prospecting licence assets in the southern African country. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished's...
01 march 2021
Hong Kong auction may fetch $38m for pink diamond
Image credit: Christie's
A large purple pink diamond is expected to sell for around US$25 million to US$38 million at Christie’s Magnificent Jewels sale in Hong Kong scheduled for May 23.
The 15.81-carat fancy vivid purple-pink internally flawless type IIA “Sakura Diamond” is one of the highlights of the live event.
Not more than 10 per cent of pink diamonds weigh more than one-fifth of a carat it is believed. But, this pink diamond is the largest size of 15.81 carats ever auctioned.
According to the auction house, only 4 per cent of pink diamonds possess a colour deep enough to qualify as “fancy vivid.” The Sakura Diamond is graded as such for its perfect display of strong saturation and remarkable pink hue with a secondary purple colour.
Vickie Sek, chairman of the Department of Jewellery at Christie’s Asia Pacific, said Christie’s has offered some of the largest and rarest pink diamonds in history, including “The Winston Pink Legacy,” sold in Geneva in 2018, that still holds the auction record per carat for any pink diamond.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished