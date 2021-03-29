Hong Kong auction may fetch $38m for pink diamond

Image credit: Christie's

A large purple pink diamond is expected to sell for around US$25 million to US$38 million at Christie’s Magnificent Jewels sale in Hong Kong scheduled for May 23.The 15.81-carat fancy vivid purple-pink internally flawless type IIA “Sakura Diamond” is one of the highlights of the live event.Not more than 10 per cent of pink diamonds weigh more than one-fifth of a carat it is believed. But, this pink diamond is the largest size of 15.81 carats ever auctioned.According to the auction house, only 4 per cent of pink diamonds possess a colour deep enough to qualify as “fancy vivid.” The Sakura Diamond is graded as such for its perfect display of strong saturation and remarkable pink hue with a secondary purple colour.Vickie Sek, chairman of the Department of Jewellery at Christie’s Asia Pacific, said Christie’s has offered some of the largest and rarest pink diamonds in history, including “The Winston Pink Legacy,” sold in Geneva in 2018, that still holds the auction record per carat for any pink diamond.