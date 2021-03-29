ALROSA shifts April sales to the end of the month

Today News

The company said it has decided to shift the trading session for long-term clients originally scheduled for April 12 to the last decade of the month in order to maintain the balance in the rough diamond market.

“We are glad to see the continuing recovery of the industry with our clients expressing sustainable interest in purchasing our goods. However, in our view it is very important to keep the rough diamonds supply and demand balanced under current circumstances. To maintain the market balance and avoid excessive stocks accumulation, clients should have ample time to process and sell the goods they have purchased earlier. This is why we decided to shift our forthcoming trading session by one week from the initial schedule, so it will start on April 19, 2021,” commented Evgeny Agureev, Deputy CEO of ALROSA.





