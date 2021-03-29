Angola's diamond sector poised for growth as reforms take shape

Angola's diamond sector is set to grow following reforms introduced by the government over the last few years, according to Mining Review.

Eversheds Sutherland senior associate Ahmed Abdel-Hakam was quoted as saying that the right policies that are now in place are helping guide Angola's diamond sector in the right direction.

"A few years ago, Angola may have suffered negative sentiment because of legislation," he said during a webinar held by MRA/AM titled Investing in Central Africa's Gem: Unpacking regulation changed to expand Angola's diamond sector.

"However, there has been a substantial shift in policy under the new leadership and this has improved the country's diamond sector."

Currently, investor confidence in the country's policies and legislation is still weak but the government has updated its legislation to propel the mining sector forward.

Angola created a national resources agency, a new foreign exchange regime and also introduced technical regulations for the marketing of rough diamonds.

Before the reforms there had been a substantial government investment in the diamond production, cutting and polishing industry.

Only 40% of Angola's known diamond resources are currently being mined and recovered.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





