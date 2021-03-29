Exclusive
Lucapa narrows kimberlites search
Lucapa Diamond and its Lulo partners have been for close to a decade searching for the kimberlite source or sources of alluvial diamonds being recovered from within the Lulo diamond concession, in Angola. The company believes that the frequent recovery...
29 march 2021
Shashikant D Shah: “Mined diamonds and LGDs are separate categories”
Armed with a commerce degree, Shashikant D Shah entered the diamond trade by opening a diamond Jewellery Showroom exclusively for Nakshatra and Asmi brands in 2003 and has not looked back since. DM Gems came into being in 2003 with Shashikant as Founder/Owner...
22 march 2021
Andre Messika: “The natural diamond industry today is one of the most transparent, regulated, and ethical industries in the world”
Andre Messika, a Paris-based topnotch distributor of polished diamonds migrated to Israel in 2003, to establish Andre Messika Diamonds in the Israel Diamond Exchange in Ramat Gan …and has not looked back since. In 2012, in recognition of the continuous...
15 march 2021
Striving for excellence
Despite the pandemic, the exhibition "Carl Fabergé & Feodor Rückert. Masterpieces of Russian Enamel” was successfully held at the Moscow Kremlin Museums where about 400 pieces of precious metal with enamel were displayed made by the Russian jewelry...
08 march 2021
Botswana Diamonds deal with Diamexstrat, Burgundy more extensive than that with Alrosa – Campbell
Botswana Diamonds recently entered into a cooperation agreement with Diamexstrat Botswana and its partner, Burgundy to fund exploration of its prospecting licence assets in the southern African country. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished's...
01 march 2021
Angola's diamond sector poised for growth as reforms take shape
Eversheds Sutherland senior associate Ahmed Abdel-Hakam was quoted as saying that the right policies that are now in place are helping guide Angola's diamond sector in the right direction.
"A few years ago, Angola may have suffered negative sentiment because of legislation," he said during a webinar held by MRA/AM titled Investing in Central Africa's Gem: Unpacking regulation changed to expand Angola's diamond sector.
"However, there has been a substantial shift in policy under the new leadership and this has improved the country's diamond sector."
Currently, investor confidence in the country's policies and legislation is still weak but the government has updated its legislation to propel the mining sector forward.
Angola created a national resources agency, a new foreign exchange regime and also introduced technical regulations for the marketing of rough diamonds.
Before the reforms there had been a substantial government investment in the diamond production, cutting and polishing industry.
Only 40% of Angola's known diamond resources are currently being mined and recovered.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished