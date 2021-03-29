Exclusive
Lucapa narrows kimberlites search
Lucapa Diamond and its Lulo partners have been for close to a decade searching for the kimberlite source or sources of alluvial diamonds being recovered from within the Lulo diamond concession, in Angola. The company believes that the frequent recovery...
29 march 2021
Shashikant D Shah: “Mined diamonds and LGDs are separate categories”
Armed with a commerce degree, Shashikant D Shah entered the diamond trade by opening a diamond Jewellery Showroom exclusively for Nakshatra and Asmi brands in 2003 and has not looked back since. DM Gems came into being in 2003 with Shashikant as Founder/Owner...
22 march 2021
Andre Messika: “The natural diamond industry today is one of the most transparent, regulated, and ethical industries in the world”
Andre Messika, a Paris-based topnotch distributor of polished diamonds migrated to Israel in 2003, to establish Andre Messika Diamonds in the Israel Diamond Exchange in Ramat Gan …and has not looked back since. In 2012, in recognition of the continuous...
15 march 2021
Striving for excellence
Despite the pandemic, the exhibition "Carl Fabergé & Feodor Rückert. Masterpieces of Russian Enamel” was successfully held at the Moscow Kremlin Museums where about 400 pieces of precious metal with enamel were displayed made by the Russian jewelry...
08 march 2021
Botswana Diamonds deal with Diamexstrat, Burgundy more extensive than that with Alrosa – Campbell
Botswana Diamonds recently entered into a cooperation agreement with Diamexstrat Botswana and its partner, Burgundy to fund exploration of its prospecting licence assets in the southern African country. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished's...
01 march 2021
Petra delays release of report into alleged human rights abuses at Tanzania mine
The company said it recently obtained further additional information relating to the allegations which will help with the preparation of its report.
The diamond miner now expects its report on the investigation to be published by end of April.
UK-based corporate watchdog RAID said last week that it has gathered fresh evidence that guards employed by Petra at Williamson mine are still committing human rights abuses.
The report contained eyewitness accounts claiming that Zenith Security guards employed at the Williamson diamond mine deliberately swapped rubber bullets with a metal shot in their weapons to intimidate residents who entered the company's concession.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished