Petra delays release of report into alleged human rights abuses at Tanzania mine

Petra Diamonds has decided to defer the publication of its feedback on the independent investigation into the alleged human rights abuses at its Williamson mine, in Tanzania.

The company said it recently obtained further additional information relating to the allegations which will help with the preparation of its report.

The diamond miner now expects its report on the investigation to be published by end of April.

UK-based corporate watchdog RAID said last week that it has gathered fresh evidence that guards employed by Petra at Williamson mine are still committing human rights abuses.

The report contained eyewitness accounts claiming that Zenith Security guards employed at the Williamson diamond mine deliberately swapped rubber bullets with a metal shot in their weapons to intimidate residents who entered the company's concession.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





