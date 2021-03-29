L’ÉCOLE’s ongoing exhibition draws from 3,000 years of China’s golden history

Van Cleef & Arpels’ jewellery institution L’ÉCOLE launches a retrospective of exceptional Chinese jewellery at an ongoing exhibit in Hong Kong, where all that glitters will be only gold, as per a media report.

The Art of Gold, 3000 Years of Chinese Treasures exhibition is curated by leading jewellery experts from L’ÉCOLE School of Jewelry Arts. Over 50 ancient masterpieces selected from the rare Mengdie Xuan Collection are on display, exploring evolving techniques over three millennia used from central China to the Himalayas.

On show will be meticulously crafted necklaces, hairpins, bracelets, brooches, belt plaques and more. The Art of Gold, 3000 Years of Chinese Treasures aims to educate and celebrate China’s rich tradition of jewellery making.

Nature motifs abound throughout the collection, with a pair of Liao Dynasty bracelets displaying birds flying through a floral sky alongside a Ming Dynasty Cicada gold ornament complete with a tourmaline abdomen.

Chinese jewellery collection is incomplete without creatures of legend raising their golden heads. So, standouts include a Qing Dynasty gold ring cast with dragons, as well as a perfect pair of Liao Dynasty phoenix-shaped earrings.

The Art of Gold, 3000 Years of Chinese Treasures is open to the public until August 29 and is hosted at L’ÉCOLE’s home at K11 Musea. Free guided tours are available in Cantonese, English and Mandarin upon registration. Two dedicated classes led by a gemologist and a jeweller, respectively, are offered as part of the 'Beyond the Exhibition' experience.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





