Lucapa narrows kimberlites search
Lucapa Diamond and its Lulo partners have been for close to a decade searching for the kimberlite source or sources of alluvial diamonds being recovered from within the Lulo diamond concession, in Angola. The company believes that the frequent recovery...
29 march 2021
Shashikant D Shah: “Mined diamonds and LGDs are separate categories”
Armed with a commerce degree, Shashikant D Shah entered the diamond trade by opening a diamond Jewellery Showroom exclusively for Nakshatra and Asmi brands in 2003 and has not looked back since. DM Gems came into being in 2003 with Shashikant as Founder/Owner...
22 march 2021
Andre Messika: “The natural diamond industry today is one of the most transparent, regulated, and ethical industries in the world”
Andre Messika, a Paris-based topnotch distributor of polished diamonds migrated to Israel in 2003, to establish Andre Messika Diamonds in the Israel Diamond Exchange in Ramat Gan …and has not looked back since. In 2012, in recognition of the continuous...
15 march 2021
Striving for excellence
Despite the pandemic, the exhibition "Carl Fabergé & Feodor Rückert. Masterpieces of Russian Enamel” was successfully held at the Moscow Kremlin Museums where about 400 pieces of precious metal with enamel were displayed made by the Russian jewelry...
08 march 2021
Botswana Diamonds deal with Diamexstrat, Burgundy more extensive than that with Alrosa – Campbell
Botswana Diamonds recently entered into a cooperation agreement with Diamexstrat Botswana and its partner, Burgundy to fund exploration of its prospecting licence assets in the southern African country. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished's...
01 march 2021
L’ÉCOLE’s ongoing exhibition draws from 3,000 years of China’s golden history
The Art of Gold, 3000 Years of Chinese Treasures exhibition is curated by leading jewellery experts from L’ÉCOLE School of Jewelry Arts. Over 50 ancient masterpieces selected from the rare Mengdie Xuan Collection are on display, exploring evolving techniques over three millennia used from central China to the Himalayas.
On show will be meticulously crafted necklaces, hairpins, bracelets, brooches, belt plaques and more. The Art of Gold, 3000 Years of Chinese Treasures aims to educate and celebrate China’s rich tradition of jewellery making.
Nature motifs abound throughout the collection, with a pair of Liao Dynasty bracelets displaying birds flying through a floral sky alongside a Ming Dynasty Cicada gold ornament complete with a tourmaline abdomen.
Chinese jewellery collection is incomplete without creatures of legend raising their golden heads. So, standouts include a Qing Dynasty gold ring cast with dragons, as well as a perfect pair of Liao Dynasty phoenix-shaped earrings.
The Art of Gold, 3000 Years of Chinese Treasures is open to the public until August 29 and is hosted at L’ÉCOLE’s home at K11 Musea. Free guided tours are available in Cantonese, English and Mandarin upon registration. Two dedicated classes led by a gemologist and a jeweller, respectively, are offered as part of the 'Beyond the Exhibition' experience.
