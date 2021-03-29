Exclusive
Lucapa narrows kimberlites search
Lucapa Diamond and its Lulo partners have been for close to a decade searching for the kimberlite source or sources of alluvial diamonds being recovered from within the Lulo diamond concession, in Angola. The company believes that the frequent recovery...
29 march 2021
Shashikant D Shah: “Mined diamonds and LGDs are separate categories”
Armed with a commerce degree, Shashikant D Shah entered the diamond trade by opening a diamond Jewellery Showroom exclusively for Nakshatra and Asmi brands in 2003 and has not looked back since. DM Gems came into being in 2003 with Shashikant as Founder/Owner...
22 march 2021
Andre Messika: “The natural diamond industry today is one of the most transparent, regulated, and ethical industries in the world”
Andre Messika, a Paris-based topnotch distributor of polished diamonds migrated to Israel in 2003, to establish Andre Messika Diamonds in the Israel Diamond Exchange in Ramat Gan …and has not looked back since. In 2012, in recognition of the continuous...
15 march 2021
Striving for excellence
Despite the pandemic, the exhibition "Carl Fabergé & Feodor Rückert. Masterpieces of Russian Enamel” was successfully held at the Moscow Kremlin Museums where about 400 pieces of precious metal with enamel were displayed made by the Russian jewelry...
08 march 2021
Botswana Diamonds deal with Diamexstrat, Burgundy more extensive than that with Alrosa – Campbell
Botswana Diamonds recently entered into a cooperation agreement with Diamexstrat Botswana and its partner, Burgundy to fund exploration of its prospecting licence assets in the southern African country. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished's...
01 march 2021
COVID-19 infections spike again in Surat’s diamond cutting and polishing centre
City health officials believe that in the current scenario the diamond industry will have to follow the standard operating procedure (SOP) strictly to curb the increasing cases, to prevent the situation from spiraling out of control.
As per the report, health officials claimed that a congested working environment and not wearing masks is causing the spread of the infection. Diamond trading usually happens in open areas, but social distancing is missing. Diamond trading offices and polishing units do not have proper ventilation due to security reasons while staff members sit very close to each other. “There is a continuous and sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in diamond hubs of the city. Earlier, the spike was in areas having textile units and attempts were made to keep check-in those areas,” said a senior health official in SMC. Out of a total of 13,443 random tests done from March 14 to March 28, 398 people were found positive in these zones. “The diamond industry must strictly follow SOP laid out by SMC. We will speed up vaccination too in these areas,” said the official.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished