Exclusive
Lucapa narrows kimberlites search
Lucapa Diamond and its Lulo partners have been for close to a decade searching for the kimberlite source or sources of alluvial diamonds being recovered from within the Lulo diamond concession, in Angola. The company believes that the frequent recovery...
29 march 2021
Shashikant D Shah: “Mined diamonds and LGDs are separate categories”
Armed with a commerce degree, Shashikant D Shah entered the diamond trade by opening a diamond Jewellery Showroom exclusively for Nakshatra and Asmi brands in 2003 and has not looked back since. DM Gems came into being in 2003 with Shashikant as Founder/Owner...
22 march 2021
Andre Messika: “The natural diamond industry today is one of the most transparent, regulated, and ethical industries in the world”
Andre Messika, a Paris-based topnotch distributor of polished diamonds migrated to Israel in 2003, to establish Andre Messika Diamonds in the Israel Diamond Exchange in Ramat Gan …and has not looked back since. In 2012, in recognition of the continuous...
15 march 2021
Striving for excellence
Despite the pandemic, the exhibition "Carl Fabergé & Feodor Rückert. Masterpieces of Russian Enamel” was successfully held at the Moscow Kremlin Museums where about 400 pieces of precious metal with enamel were displayed made by the Russian jewelry...
08 march 2021
Botswana Diamonds deal with Diamexstrat, Burgundy more extensive than that with Alrosa – Campbell
Botswana Diamonds recently entered into a cooperation agreement with Diamexstrat Botswana and its partner, Burgundy to fund exploration of its prospecting licence assets in the southern African country. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished's...
01 march 2021
De Beers provides stability to Anglo – Moody's
It said De Beers provides geographic diversification for Anglo's business as it produces the bulk of its diamonds in Botswana, an A2 stable rated nation, which helps to reduce Anglo's reliance on assets in South Africa, which is rated Ba2 negative.
"We view the high exposure to profit and cash flow generated by assets in South Africa as a constraint for Anglo's rating. Without De Beers, South African assets would contribute an even greater share of Anglo's Ebitda," it said.
Diamonds' geographical demand breakdown differs from metals such as copper and iron ore, where China accounts for 50% or more of global demand.
The US accounts for about 45% of diamonds demand, while China accounts for about 30%. Other countries, predominantly high-income countries in Europe and the Middle East, as well as Japan account for 25%.
The firm highlights that the global supply of rough diamonds is concentrated, with De Beers, which is 85%-owned by Anglo, and Russia's Alrosa (with a Baa2 stable rating) accounting for more than 50% of global rough diamond sales in dollars and slightly less than 50% of production volumes.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished