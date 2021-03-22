Botswana Diamonds widens operating loss

Dual-listed diamond exploration company Botswana Diamonds has recorded an operating loss of £195,000 for the six months ended December 2020, an increase of £1,000 compared to the corresponding period in 2019.

The group's operating loss for the year ended 30 June 2020 was £391, 000

Botswana Diamonds had assets of £8.3m at the end of six months ended December 2020.

Meanwhile, the company said "progress" had been made on the Maibwe joint venture, in Botswana with the core being further sampled for fresh micro-diamond work being undertaken in Canada.

The results of this micro-diamond work will enable the liquidator of Botswana state-owned copper-nickel producer BCL, which is the lame duck in this joint venture, to decide on its value, so it can progress, it said.

The group also said that it made 'significant progress' on its diamond development projects in both Botswana and South Africa.

Botswana Diamonds said last January that it is raising £363,000 to fund ongoing diamond exploration in South Africa and Botswana and will also provide the company with additional working capital.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





