Lucapa narrows kimberlites search
Lucapa Diamond and its Lulo partners have been for close to a decade searching for the kimberlite source or sources of alluvial diamonds being recovered from within the Lulo diamond concession, in Angola. The company believes that the frequent recovery...
Yesterday
Shashikant D Shah: “Mined diamonds and LGDs are separate categories”
Armed with a commerce degree, Shashikant D Shah entered the diamond trade by opening a diamond Jewellery Showroom exclusively for Nakshatra and Asmi brands in 2003 and has not looked back since. DM Gems came into being in 2003 with Shashikant as Founder/Owner...
22 march 2021
Andre Messika: “The natural diamond industry today is one of the most transparent, regulated, and ethical industries in the world”
Andre Messika, a Paris-based topnotch distributor of polished diamonds migrated to Israel in 2003, to establish Andre Messika Diamonds in the Israel Diamond Exchange in Ramat Gan …and has not looked back since. In 2012, in recognition of the continuous...
15 march 2021
Striving for excellence
Despite the pandemic, the exhibition "Carl Fabergé & Feodor Rückert. Masterpieces of Russian Enamel” was successfully held at the Moscow Kremlin Museums where about 400 pieces of precious metal with enamel were displayed made by the Russian jewelry...
08 march 2021
Botswana Diamonds deal with Diamexstrat, Burgundy more extensive than that with Alrosa – Campbell
Botswana Diamonds recently entered into a cooperation agreement with Diamexstrat Botswana and its partner, Burgundy to fund exploration of its prospecting licence assets in the southern African country. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished's...
01 march 2021
Botswana Diamonds widens operating loss
The group's operating loss for the year ended 30 June 2020 was £391, 000
Botswana Diamonds had assets of £8.3m at the end of six months ended December 2020.
Meanwhile, the company said "progress" had been made on the Maibwe joint venture, in Botswana with the core being further sampled for fresh micro-diamond work being undertaken in Canada.
The results of this micro-diamond work will enable the liquidator of Botswana state-owned copper-nickel producer BCL, which is the lame duck in this joint venture, to decide on its value, so it can progress, it said.
The group also said that it made 'significant progress' on its diamond development projects in both Botswana and South Africa.
Botswana Diamonds said last January that it is raising £363,000 to fund ongoing diamond exploration in South Africa and Botswana and will also provide the company with additional working capital.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished