Exclusive
Lucapa narrows kimberlites search
Lucapa Diamond and its Lulo partners have been for close to a decade searching for the kimberlite source or sources of alluvial diamonds being recovered from within the Lulo diamond concession, in Angola. The company believes that the frequent recovery...
Yesterday
Shashikant D Shah: “Mined diamonds and LGDs are separate categories”
Armed with a commerce degree, Shashikant D Shah entered the diamond trade by opening a diamond Jewellery Showroom exclusively for Nakshatra and Asmi brands in 2003 and has not looked back since. DM Gems came into being in 2003 with Shashikant as Founder/Owner...
22 march 2021
Andre Messika: “The natural diamond industry today is one of the most transparent, regulated, and ethical industries in the world”
Andre Messika, a Paris-based topnotch distributor of polished diamonds migrated to Israel in 2003, to establish Andre Messika Diamonds in the Israel Diamond Exchange in Ramat Gan …and has not looked back since. In 2012, in recognition of the continuous...
15 march 2021
Striving for excellence
Despite the pandemic, the exhibition "Carl Fabergé & Feodor Rückert. Masterpieces of Russian Enamel” was successfully held at the Moscow Kremlin Museums where about 400 pieces of precious metal with enamel were displayed made by the Russian jewelry...
08 march 2021
Botswana Diamonds deal with Diamexstrat, Burgundy more extensive than that with Alrosa – Campbell
Botswana Diamonds recently entered into a cooperation agreement with Diamexstrat Botswana and its partner, Burgundy to fund exploration of its prospecting licence assets in the southern African country. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished's...
01 march 2021
Prices for minor PGMs ruthenium, iridium set to rise in 2022 – report
SFA Oxford executive chairperson Stephen Forrest told the Joburg Indaba PGM Industry Day conference that the South African PGM supply would grow as mines that had closed begin to re-open.
"The last thing on people's minds is buying a new car… as people were likely to purchase electric vehicles there would be lower demand for platinum and palladium," he was quoted as saying.
"Therefore, relative to the overall basket, the minor metals iridium and ruthenium were likely to outperform price-wise."
The iridium price recently recorded an all-time high of $6,000/oz.
The average platinum price was expected to be $1,200 per ounce.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished