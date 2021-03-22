Exclusive
Lucapa narrows kimberlites search
Lucapa Diamond and its Lulo partners have been for close to a decade searching for the kimberlite source or sources of alluvial diamonds being recovered from within the Lulo diamond concession, in Angola. The company believes that the frequent recovery...
Yesterday
Shashikant D Shah: “Mined diamonds and LGDs are separate categories”
Armed with a commerce degree, Shashikant D Shah entered the diamond trade by opening a diamond Jewellery Showroom exclusively for Nakshatra and Asmi brands in 2003 and has not looked back since. DM Gems came into being in 2003 with Shashikant as Founder/Owner...
22 march 2021
Andre Messika: “The natural diamond industry today is one of the most transparent, regulated, and ethical industries in the world”
Andre Messika, a Paris-based topnotch distributor of polished diamonds migrated to Israel in 2003, to establish Andre Messika Diamonds in the Israel Diamond Exchange in Ramat Gan …and has not looked back since. In 2012, in recognition of the continuous...
15 march 2021
Striving for excellence
Despite the pandemic, the exhibition "Carl Fabergé & Feodor Rückert. Masterpieces of Russian Enamel” was successfully held at the Moscow Kremlin Museums where about 400 pieces of precious metal with enamel were displayed made by the Russian jewelry...
08 march 2021
Botswana Diamonds deal with Diamexstrat, Burgundy more extensive than that with Alrosa – Campbell
Botswana Diamonds recently entered into a cooperation agreement with Diamexstrat Botswana and its partner, Burgundy to fund exploration of its prospecting licence assets in the southern African country. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished's...
01 march 2021
Strong demand for natural diamond jewellery in US – De Beers
It said in its latest Diamond Insight 'Flash' report highlights that despite the challenges experienced in 2020, US consumers expressed a strong demand for diamond jewellery throughout the fourth quarter of the year, outstripping demand for other luxury categories and apparel.
"Retailer interviews revealed strong consumer demand for classic diamond jewellery pieces," it said.
The group said its research that was conducted this month also showed that the desire for quality and lasting value is expected to continue, with 88% of US consumers surveyed saying they believe that it is better to invest in fewer but better things than in items which are fashionable but may not last.
Meanwhile, De Beers said its research also shows that there is now an increasing awareness of synthetic or lab-grown diamonds (LGDs) among US consumers.
Consumers differentiated natural diamonds from LGDs by attributing to them the key category territories of "authentic" (60% vs. 6% for LGD); "romantic" (41% vs. 6% for LGD); and "would make me feel special" (37% vs. 3% for LGD).
"The top US consumer concerns regarding LGDs remained that they were not as rare as natural diamonds and will not retain their value over time, with seven out of 10 consumers stating that they would not pay more than $1,000 for a piece of LGD jewellery," said De Beers.
"While 47% of consumers did not agree with the statement that lab-grown diamonds are 'real', consumers will still consider acquiring them as they are perceived as 'fun' and 'fashionable', cost less than natural diamonds, and are seen as good for a self-purchase item as an alternative to apparel or leather goods."
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished