Hong Kong jewellery export increases by 22.7% in February

Data from the Hong Kong’s Census and Statistics Bureau revealed that Hong Kong’s jewellery exports in February increased substantially due to sustained recovery in the global jewellery trade. Exports of jewellery, goldsmiths’ and silversmiths’ wares were up 22.7 per cent y-o-y in February, while January-February exports increased by 20.8 per cent compared to the same period a year ago.

Imports of jewellery too indicated an upward trend, recording a year on year growth of 20.5 per cent in February, and 28.3 per cent during January-February of 2021.

According to the Bureau, the overall exports of goods rose 37.6 per cent, reflecting Hong Kong’s sharp growth and increase in the revival of global trading. As per market analysts, China’s economy and improved economic situation in many advanced markets will support Hong Kong's exports of goods in the near term.



