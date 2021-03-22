Exclusive
Lucapa narrows kimberlites search
Lucapa Diamond and its Lulo partners have been for close to a decade searching for the kimberlite source or sources of alluvial diamonds being recovered from within the Lulo diamond concession, in Angola. The company believes that the frequent recovery...
Today
Shashikant D Shah: “Mined diamonds and LGDs are separate categories”
Armed with a commerce degree, Shashikant D Shah entered the diamond trade by opening a diamond Jewellery Showroom exclusively for Nakshatra and Asmi brands in 2003 and has not looked back since. DM Gems came into being in 2003 with Shashikant as Founder/Owner...
22 march 2021
Andre Messika: “The natural diamond industry today is one of the most transparent, regulated, and ethical industries in the world”
Andre Messika, a Paris-based topnotch distributor of polished diamonds migrated to Israel in 2003, to establish Andre Messika Diamonds in the Israel Diamond Exchange in Ramat Gan …and has not looked back since. In 2012, in recognition of the continuous...
15 march 2021
Striving for excellence
Despite the pandemic, the exhibition "Carl Fabergé & Feodor Rückert. Masterpieces of Russian Enamel” was successfully held at the Moscow Kremlin Museums where about 400 pieces of precious metal with enamel were displayed made by the Russian jewelry...
08 march 2021
Botswana Diamonds deal with Diamexstrat, Burgundy more extensive than that with Alrosa – Campbell
Botswana Diamonds recently entered into a cooperation agreement with Diamexstrat Botswana and its partner, Burgundy to fund exploration of its prospecting licence assets in the southern African country. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished's...
01 march 2021
Lucapa unearths three more +100 ct diamonds at Lulo
Image credit: Lucapa Diamond
Lucapa Diamond has unearthed three +100 carat diamonds at its 40%-owned Lulo alluvial diamond mine in Angola.
"The 131 carat is a Type IIa D-colour diamond, the 118 carat is a brown diamond and the 133 carat stone is a lower-quality grey diamond," it said.
Six +100 carat diamonds were recovered from Mining Block 46 in the last three months, reaffirming its recent elevation to the Lulo mining block with the best +100 carat diamond occurrence rate.
It produces one +100 carat diamond for every 20,000 bcm's of gravel.
"The Canguige catchment and adjacent priority kimberlites are already the focus of the Project Lulo JV kimberlite exploration programme, and the frequent recovery of large high-value diamonds underpins the prospectivity of this area," said Lucapa.
The Lulo mine, which has been mining commercially since 2015, produced 22 +100 carat diamonds to date, including a 404-carat D-colour Type IIa stone.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished