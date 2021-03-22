Lucapa unearths three more +100 ct diamonds at Lulo

Image credit: Lucapa Diamond

Lucapa Diamond has unearthed three +100 carat diamonds at its 40%-owned Lulo alluvial diamond mine in Angola."The 131 carat is a Type IIa D-colour diamond, the 118 carat is a brown diamond and the 133 carat stone is a lower-quality grey diamond," it said.Six +100 carat diamonds were recovered from Mining Block 46 in the last three months, reaffirming its recent elevation to the Lulo mining block with the best +100 carat diamond occurrence rate.It produces one +100 carat diamond for every 20,000 bcm's of gravel."The Canguige catchment and adjacent priority kimberlites are already the focus of the Project Lulo JV kimberlite exploration programme, and the frequent recovery of large high-value diamonds underpins the prospectivity of this area," said Lucapa.The Lulo mine, which has been mining commercially since 2015, produced 22 +100 carat diamonds to date, including a 404-carat D-colour Type IIa stone.