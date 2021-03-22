Exclusive
Lucapa narrows kimberlites search
Lucapa Diamond and its Lulo partners have been for close to a decade searching for the kimberlite source or sources of alluvial diamonds being recovered from within the Lulo diamond concession, in Angola. The company believes that the frequent recovery...
Shashikant D Shah: “Mined diamonds and LGDs are separate categories”
Armed with a commerce degree, Shashikant D Shah entered the diamond trade by opening a diamond Jewellery Showroom exclusively for Nakshatra and Asmi brands in 2003 and has not looked back since. DM Gems came into being in 2003 with Shashikant as Founder/Owner...
Andre Messika: “The natural diamond industry today is one of the most transparent, regulated, and ethical industries in the world”
Andre Messika, a Paris-based topnotch distributor of polished diamonds migrated to Israel in 2003, to establish Andre Messika Diamonds in the Israel Diamond Exchange in Ramat Gan …and has not looked back since. In 2012, in recognition of the continuous...
Striving for excellence
Despite the pandemic, the exhibition "Carl Fabergé & Feodor Rückert. Masterpieces of Russian Enamel” was successfully held at the Moscow Kremlin Museums where about 400 pieces of precious metal with enamel were displayed made by the Russian jewelry...
Botswana Diamonds deal with Diamexstrat, Burgundy more extensive than that with Alrosa – Campbell
Botswana Diamonds recently entered into a cooperation agreement with Diamexstrat Botswana and its partner, Burgundy to fund exploration of its prospecting licence assets in the southern African country. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished's...
Malabar Gold unveils $220mn plan to open 56 stores globally
The Indian brand for gold and diamond jewellery said it will open 40 new stores across India and 16 in other international markets during the financial year 2021-22, as per a media report.
The move is expected to generate 1,750 new jobs, Established in 1993 in the Indian state of Kerala, Malabar Gold & Diamonds today has a strong retail network of over 250 outlets spread across 10 countries, the group currently ranks among the largest jewellery retailers globally and records $4.51 bn turnover annually.
Internationally, the group will further strengthen its position in markets such as Singapore, Malaysia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain and UAE, according to the statement.
In India, the expansion strategy is centred in states like Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and Kerala.
