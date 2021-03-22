Exclusive
Lucapa narrows kimberlites search
Lucapa Diamond and its Lulo partners have been for close to a decade searching for the kimberlite source or sources of alluvial diamonds being recovered from within the Lulo diamond concession, in Angola. The company believes that the frequent recovery...
Today
Shashikant D Shah: “Mined diamonds and LGDs are separate categories”
Armed with a commerce degree, Shashikant D Shah entered the diamond trade by opening a diamond Jewellery Showroom exclusively for Nakshatra and Asmi brands in 2003 and has not looked back since. DM Gems came into being in 2003 with Shashikant as Founder/Owner...
22 march 2021
Andre Messika: “The natural diamond industry today is one of the most transparent, regulated, and ethical industries in the world”
Andre Messika, a Paris-based topnotch distributor of polished diamonds migrated to Israel in 2003, to establish Andre Messika Diamonds in the Israel Diamond Exchange in Ramat Gan …and has not looked back since. In 2012, in recognition of the continuous...
15 march 2021
Striving for excellence
Despite the pandemic, the exhibition "Carl Fabergé & Feodor Rückert. Masterpieces of Russian Enamel” was successfully held at the Moscow Kremlin Museums where about 400 pieces of precious metal with enamel were displayed made by the Russian jewelry...
08 march 2021
Botswana Diamonds deal with Diamexstrat, Burgundy more extensive than that with Alrosa – Campbell
Botswana Diamonds recently entered into a cooperation agreement with Diamexstrat Botswana and its partner, Burgundy to fund exploration of its prospecting licence assets in the southern African country. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished's...
01 march 2021
Mountain Province Diamonds announces FY & and Q4 2020 results
For the Full Year 2020, total sales revenue was at c$227 mn compared to c$276 mn in 2019 at an average realized value of $68 per carat 2019 as against $84 per carat. Net loss of c$263.4 mn or c$1.25 loss per share was recorded as against net loss c$128.8 mn or c$0.61 loss per share in 2019. Capital expenditures were c$38.8 mn, c$25.7 mn of which were deferred stripping costs, with the remaining c$13.1 mn accounting for sustaining capital expenditures related to mine operations.
In FY 2020 a total of 35.9 mn tonnes mined, compared to a total of 43.2 mn tonnes mined in 2019; a 17% decrease y-o-y.
In Q4 2020, 957,120 carats were sold at an average value of $84 per carat for total proceeds of $80.2 mn in comparison to 771,799 carats sold at an average value of $84 per carat for total proceeds of $65.0 mn in Q4 2019.
During FY 2020, 3,329,289 carats were sold at an average value of $68 per carat for total proceeds of $227 mn in comparison to 3,284,520 carats sold at an average value of $84 per carat for total proceeds of $276 million in FY 2019.
Mountain Province President and CEO Stuart Brown commented: "2020 was a challenging year for the Company and Gahcho Kué Mine, with pandemic-related personnel shortages and an inability to trade in the rough markets due to global lock-downs driving our underperformance. 2020 was certainly a very challenging year and 2021, although positive from a diamond price recovery perspective, has been equally challenging from a planning and production perspective. We remain focused on the production and meeting our cash flow objectives in an ever-changing environment."
Mountain Province Diamonds remains optimistic that as the world emerges from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic the recovery of both rough diamond and polished diamond prices will continue, as seen during the last quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2021. Retail sales have recovered well and should continue to benefit from the pent-up savings that will be spent when economies reopen.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished