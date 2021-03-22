Petra faces fresh human rights abuse claims at Williamson

UK-based corporate watchdog RAID has gathered fresh evidence that guards employed by Petra Diamonds at its Williamson mine, in Tanzania, are still committing human rights abuses.

The latest report contains eye witness accounts claiming that Zenith Security guards employed at the Williamson diamond mine deliberately swapped rubber bullets with a metal shot in their weapons to intimidate residents who entered the company's concession.

Meanwhile, Petra said it takes the allegations of human rights abuses at the Williamson mine extremely seriously.

"Petra has committed to [providing] feedback on the investigation being carried out by an external advisor, in conjunction with our legal advisors; the scope of this investigation already includes the allegations mentioned by RAID in their report," it said.

"As detailed in our recent announcements, the company has taken a number of actions to address the situation at the Williamson Mine, including the replacement of the third-party security contractor at the mine…"



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





