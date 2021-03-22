Exclusive
Shashikant D Shah: “Mined diamonds and LGDs are separate categories”
Armed with a commerce degree, Shashikant D Shah entered the diamond trade by opening a diamond Jewellery Showroom exclusively for Nakshatra and Asmi brands in 2003 and has not looked back since. DM Gems came into being in 2003 with Shashikant as Founder/Owner...
22 march 2021
Andre Messika: “The natural diamond industry today is one of the most transparent, regulated, and ethical industries in the world”
Andre Messika, a Paris-based topnotch distributor of polished diamonds migrated to Israel in 2003, to establish Andre Messika Diamonds in the Israel Diamond Exchange in Ramat Gan …and has not looked back since. In 2012, in recognition of the continuous...
15 march 2021
Striving for excellence
Despite the pandemic, the exhibition "Carl Fabergé & Feodor Rückert. Masterpieces of Russian Enamel” was successfully held at the Moscow Kremlin Museums where about 400 pieces of precious metal with enamel were displayed made by the Russian jewelry...
08 march 2021
Botswana Diamonds deal with Diamexstrat, Burgundy more extensive than that with Alrosa – Campbell
Botswana Diamonds recently entered into a cooperation agreement with Diamexstrat Botswana and its partner, Burgundy to fund exploration of its prospecting licence assets in the southern African country. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished's...
01 march 2021
‘By democratizing luxury, lab-grown diamonds are heading towards opening the widest consumer base globally the diamond industry has ever experienced’, asserts Amish Shah, President, ALTR Created Diamonds
A third-generation diamantaire, Amish Shah, President of ALTR Created Diamonds and pioneer of the lab-grown diamond market has never been afraid to challenge the status quo. After gaining experience, through his family business in the diamond industry...
22 february 2021
De Beers cuts diamond exploration budget for Botswana
The group spent BWP44 million ($4 million) last year on fieldwork programmes.
"The 2021 budget for exploration in Botswana will be focused on supporting fieldwork programmes and undertaking technical desktop work," Mmegi quoted an unnamed De Beers’ external communications official as saying.
"The 2021 budget has been reduced to align with the current stage of the exploration project lifecycle, where there will be a greater focus this year on technical desktop work to assess the significant data and information acquired over the past two to three years."
This year's exploration would be focused on Kokong and Kgalagadi.
De Beers previously focused on a 3,900 square kilometre area on the outskirts of Tsabong, which historical studies had hinted could contain 80 kimberlites, with many of them bigger than 20 hectares in size.
"The Tsabong Project has been completed, and although the information does not necessarily indicate the presence of economic deposits, De Beers successfully added significantly to the knowledge of Botswana's geology through the discovery of 21 new kimberlite pipes, and provided a wealth of technical data…," the official said.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished