Shashikant D Shah: “Mined diamonds and LGDs are separate categories”
Armed with a commerce degree, Shashikant D Shah entered the diamond trade by opening a diamond Jewellery Showroom exclusively for Nakshatra and Asmi brands in 2003 and has not looked back since. DM Gems came into being in 2003 with Shashikant as Founder/Owner...
22 march 2021
Andre Messika: “The natural diamond industry today is one of the most transparent, regulated, and ethical industries in the world”
Andre Messika, a Paris-based topnotch distributor of polished diamonds migrated to Israel in 2003, to establish Andre Messika Diamonds in the Israel Diamond Exchange in Ramat Gan …and has not looked back since. In 2012, in recognition of the continuous...
15 march 2021
Striving for excellence
Despite the pandemic, the exhibition "Carl Fabergé & Feodor Rückert. Masterpieces of Russian Enamel” was successfully held at the Moscow Kremlin Museums where about 400 pieces of precious metal with enamel were displayed made by the Russian jewelry...
08 march 2021
Botswana Diamonds deal with Diamexstrat, Burgundy more extensive than that with Alrosa – Campbell
Botswana Diamonds recently entered into a cooperation agreement with Diamexstrat Botswana and its partner, Burgundy to fund exploration of its prospecting licence assets in the southern African country. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished's...
01 march 2021
‘By democratizing luxury, lab-grown diamonds are heading towards opening the widest consumer base globally the diamond industry has ever experienced’, asserts Amish Shah, President, ALTR Created Diamonds
A third-generation diamantaire, Amish Shah, President of ALTR Created Diamonds and pioneer of the lab-grown diamond market has never been afraid to challenge the status quo. After gaining experience, through his family business in the diamond industry...
22 february 2021
Necklace made of Golconda diamonds in the 1900s up for sale in Bangkok
The 120-carat necklace made of rare, round Golconda diamonds in the 1900s, presumably by the Nizams, has an additional 5.60 carat of new-cut diamonds as well as 18 carats of gold, plated in white rhodium.
The auction house, Lotus Arts de Vivre, states, “The Golconda necklace was originally commissioned and made for a royal family in India in circa the early 1900s. The Golconda stones were over 200 years old, passed on through many generations within the same family lineage. These diamonds are from the Kollur mines, currently located in Andhra Pradesh.”
Another vintage necklace made in the year 1920 with 50-52 carats of Golconda diamonds is also for sale. The asking price is a hefty north of $315,000. Also for sale is a Chintak, a collar-hugging necklace, as it was known in the Asaf Jahi Dynasty (1724-1948), ruled by the Nizams of Hyderabad. This is a modern version of the Chintak with Golconda diamonds and natural Basra pearls.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished