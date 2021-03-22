Necklace made of Golconda diamonds in the 1900s up for sale in Bangkok

Several priceless pieces of jewellery studded with the diamonds extracted from the age-old Golconda mines are on sale at an auction house in Bangkok, with the most expensive one slated to fetch above $1.4 million, according to an IE report.

The 120-carat necklace made of rare, round Golconda diamonds in the 1900s, presumably by the Nizams, has an additional 5.60 carat of new-cut diamonds as well as 18 carats of gold, plated in white rhodium.

The auction house, Lotus Arts de Vivre, states, “The Golconda necklace was originally commissioned and made for a royal family in India in circa the early 1900s. The Golconda stones were over 200 years old, passed on through many generations within the same family lineage. These diamonds are from the Kollur mines, currently located in Andhra Pradesh.”

Another vintage necklace made in the year 1920 with 50-52 carats of Golconda diamonds is also for sale. The asking price is a hefty north of $315,000. Also for sale is a Chintak, a collar-hugging necklace, as it was known in the Asaf Jahi Dynasty (1724-1948), ruled by the Nizams of Hyderabad. This is a modern version of the Chintak with Golconda diamonds and natural Basra pearls.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





