Exclusive
Shashikant D Shah: “Mined diamonds and LGDs are separate categories”
Armed with a commerce degree, Shashikant D Shah entered the diamond trade by opening a diamond Jewellery Showroom exclusively for Nakshatra and Asmi brands in 2003 and has not looked back since. DM Gems came into being in 2003 with Shashikant as Founder/Owner...
22 march 2021
Andre Messika: “The natural diamond industry today is one of the most transparent, regulated, and ethical industries in the world”
Andre Messika, a Paris-based topnotch distributor of polished diamonds migrated to Israel in 2003, to establish Andre Messika Diamonds in the Israel Diamond Exchange in Ramat Gan …and has not looked back since. In 2012, in recognition of the continuous...
15 march 2021
Striving for excellence
Despite the pandemic, the exhibition "Carl Fabergé & Feodor Rückert. Masterpieces of Russian Enamel” was successfully held at the Moscow Kremlin Museums where about 400 pieces of precious metal with enamel were displayed made by the Russian jewelry...
08 march 2021
Botswana Diamonds deal with Diamexstrat, Burgundy more extensive than that with Alrosa – Campbell
Botswana Diamonds recently entered into a cooperation agreement with Diamexstrat Botswana and its partner, Burgundy to fund exploration of its prospecting licence assets in the southern African country. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished's...
01 march 2021
‘By democratizing luxury, lab-grown diamonds are heading towards opening the widest consumer base globally the diamond industry has ever experienced’, asserts Amish Shah, President, ALTR Created Diamonds
A third-generation diamantaire, Amish Shah, President of ALTR Created Diamonds and pioneer of the lab-grown diamond market has never been afraid to challenge the status quo. After gaining experience, through his family business in the diamond industry...
22 february 2021
Asian shoppers snap up gold amid price slump
After a year of demand being in the doldrums, retailers are buying more precious metal to cater to buyers. Gold buyers in India and Malaysia are stocking up for weddings and investment. Retail investors in South Korea are amassing bullion in huge quantities, while Chinese demand drove sales higher over the Lunar New Year.
Gold price in the international market dropped 0.9 per cent to $1,729.60 an ounce on 22 Mar 2021, leading to a demand for physical gold. Earlier it fell below $1,700 to the lowest since June, prompting more buying from consumers who were deterred by prices reaching a record of $2,075.47 in August.
Jewellers in India see the momentum lasting until the auspicious gold-buying day of Akshaya Tritiya in May. Jewellers expect sales to double in the January-March period from a year earlier.
In China, gold jewellery consumption is set to grow by 28% in 2021. Jewellery sales at big urban retailers more than doubled during the Lunar New Year holiday compared with last year. This pushed the local market to trading at a premium since mid-January, which hasn’t happened since February 2020.
Bullion dealers say premiums on kilobars have also been increasing in Singapore, Hong Kong and Thailand since February.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished