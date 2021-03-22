Lucapa rakes in $5.9mln from Mothae second diamond sale

Today News

Lucapa Diamond says it sold a 5,619-carat parcel of rough diamonds from its 70%-owned Mothae mine, in Lesotho for $5.9 million.

It said the second Mothae diamond sale for the year attracted an average price of $1,050 per carat.

The sale included the 215-carat D-colour stone and an 11-carat pink diamond.

"Since re-opening following the six-month COVID-19 suspension, Mothae has shown its quality with regular recoveries of large and high-value diamonds leading to run-of-mine diamond prices above $1,000 per carat for the second sale running," said Lucapa managing director Stephen Wetherall.

"This is [about] 75% above the average diamond price budgeted for Mothae in 2021 and the mine is still to accrete its 50% share of profits from the new cutting and polishing partnership arrangement."

Meanwhile, as a result of the strong production and sales, Mothae re-paid Lucapa a $2 million loan advanced for the development, construction and expansion of the mine.

Lucapa recently completed the Mothae expansion project, which is designed to increase nameplate capacity by 45% from about 1.1 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) to 1.6Mtpa.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



