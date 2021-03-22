Exclusive
Shashikant D Shah: “Mined diamonds and LGDs are separate categories”
Armed with a commerce degree, Shashikant D Shah entered the diamond trade by opening a diamond Jewellery Showroom exclusively for Nakshatra and Asmi brands in 2003 and has not looked back since. DM Gems came into being in 2003 with Shashikant as Founder/Owner...
22 march 2021
Andre Messika: “The natural diamond industry today is one of the most transparent, regulated, and ethical industries in the world”
Andre Messika, a Paris-based topnotch distributor of polished diamonds migrated to Israel in 2003, to establish Andre Messika Diamonds in the Israel Diamond Exchange in Ramat Gan …and has not looked back since. In 2012, in recognition of the continuous...
15 march 2021
Striving for excellence
Despite the pandemic, the exhibition "Carl Fabergé & Feodor Rückert. Masterpieces of Russian Enamel” was successfully held at the Moscow Kremlin Museums where about 400 pieces of precious metal with enamel were displayed made by the Russian jewelry...
08 march 2021
Botswana Diamonds deal with Diamexstrat, Burgundy more extensive than that with Alrosa – Campbell
Botswana Diamonds recently entered into a cooperation agreement with Diamexstrat Botswana and its partner, Burgundy to fund exploration of its prospecting licence assets in the southern African country. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished's...
01 march 2021
‘By democratizing luxury, lab-grown diamonds are heading towards opening the widest consumer base globally the diamond industry has ever experienced’, asserts Amish Shah, President, ALTR Created Diamonds
A third-generation diamantaire, Amish Shah, President of ALTR Created Diamonds and pioneer of the lab-grown diamond market has never been afraid to challenge the status quo. After gaining experience, through his family business in the diamond industry...
22 february 2021
Lucapa rakes in $5.9mln from Mothae second diamond sale
It said the second Mothae diamond sale for the year attracted an average price of $1,050 per carat.
The sale included the 215-carat D-colour stone and an 11-carat pink diamond.
"Since re-opening following the six-month COVID-19 suspension, Mothae has shown its quality with regular recoveries of large and high-value diamonds leading to run-of-mine diamond prices above $1,000 per carat for the second sale running," said Lucapa managing director Stephen Wetherall.
"This is [about] 75% above the average diamond price budgeted for Mothae in 2021 and the mine is still to accrete its 50% share of profits from the new cutting and polishing partnership arrangement."
Meanwhile, as a result of the strong production and sales, Mothae re-paid Lucapa a $2 million loan advanced for the development, construction and expansion of the mine.
Lucapa recently completed the Mothae expansion project, which is designed to increase nameplate capacity by 45% from about 1.1 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) to 1.6Mtpa.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished