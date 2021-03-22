Exclusive
Shashikant D Shah: “Mined diamonds and LGDs are separate categories”
Armed with a commerce degree, Shashikant D Shah entered the diamond trade by opening a diamond Jewellery Showroom exclusively for Nakshatra and Asmi brands in 2003 and has not looked back since. DM Gems came into being in 2003 with Shashikant as Founder/Owner...
22 march 2021
Andre Messika: “The natural diamond industry today is one of the most transparent, regulated, and ethical industries in the world”
Andre Messika, a Paris-based topnotch distributor of polished diamonds migrated to Israel in 2003, to establish Andre Messika Diamonds in the Israel Diamond Exchange in Ramat Gan …and has not looked back since. In 2012, in recognition of the continuous...
15 march 2021
Striving for excellence
Despite the pandemic, the exhibition "Carl Fabergé & Feodor Rückert. Masterpieces of Russian Enamel” was successfully held at the Moscow Kremlin Museums where about 400 pieces of precious metal with enamel were displayed made by the Russian jewelry...
08 march 2021
Botswana Diamonds deal with Diamexstrat, Burgundy more extensive than that with Alrosa – Campbell
Botswana Diamonds recently entered into a cooperation agreement with Diamexstrat Botswana and its partner, Burgundy to fund exploration of its prospecting licence assets in the southern African country. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished's...
01 march 2021
‘By democratizing luxury, lab-grown diamonds are heading towards opening the widest consumer base globally the diamond industry has ever experienced’, asserts Amish Shah, President, ALTR Created Diamonds
A third-generation diamantaire, Amish Shah, President of ALTR Created Diamonds and pioneer of the lab-grown diamond market has never been afraid to challenge the status quo. After gaining experience, through his family business in the diamond industry...
22 february 2021
Lucara eyes $220 mln debt package for Karowe underground expansion
The five are ING Bank N.V., Natixis, Société Générale, Africa Finance Corporation and Afreximbank.
"The mandating of five leading international financial institutions, with strong mining and metals track records and significant experience in Africa, for the arrangement of +$200 million senior debt facilities, is a significant achievement for Lucara," said company chief executive Eira Thomas.
She said the debt package will supplement cash flows from continued operations of the Karowe open pit over the next five years, extending Karowe's mine-life out from 2025 until at least 2040.
Lucara said the execution of the mandate is a key milestone in the project financing process for the Karowe underground expansion, which has an estimated capital cost of $514 million.
The balance of development capital is expected to come from operating cash flow generated by open-pit operations at Karowe during the development period.
Closing of the facilities is targeted for mid-2021 with financing in place for the second half of 2021.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished