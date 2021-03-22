Exclusive
Shashikant D Shah: “Mined diamonds and LGDs are separate categories”
Armed with a commerce degree, Shashikant D Shah entered the diamond trade by opening a diamond Jewellery Showroom exclusively for Nakshatra and Asmi brands in 2003 and has not looked back since. DM Gems came into being in 2003 with Shashikant as Founder/Owner...
22 march 2021
Andre Messika: “The natural diamond industry today is one of the most transparent, regulated, and ethical industries in the world”
Andre Messika, a Paris-based topnotch distributor of polished diamonds migrated to Israel in 2003, to establish Andre Messika Diamonds in the Israel Diamond Exchange in Ramat Gan …and has not looked back since. In 2012, in recognition of the continuous...
15 march 2021
Striving for excellence
Despite the pandemic, the exhibition "Carl Fabergé & Feodor Rückert. Masterpieces of Russian Enamel” was successfully held at the Moscow Kremlin Museums where about 400 pieces of precious metal with enamel were displayed made by the Russian jewelry...
08 march 2021
Botswana Diamonds deal with Diamexstrat, Burgundy more extensive than that with Alrosa – Campbell
Botswana Diamonds recently entered into a cooperation agreement with Diamexstrat Botswana and its partner, Burgundy to fund exploration of its prospecting licence assets in the southern African country. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished's...
01 march 2021
‘By democratizing luxury, lab-grown diamonds are heading towards opening the widest consumer base globally the diamond industry has ever experienced’, asserts Amish Shah, President, ALTR Created Diamonds
A third-generation diamantaire, Amish Shah, President of ALTR Created Diamonds and pioneer of the lab-grown diamond market has never been afraid to challenge the status quo. After gaining experience, through his family business in the diamond industry...
22 february 2021
Jewellery, Gem & Technology Dubai to debut in 2022
The three-day sourcing event is a joint venture of two of the industry’s leading events groups – Informa Markets Jewellery, organiser Jewellery & Gem WORLD Hong Kong – and the Italian Exhibition Group SpA (IEG), organiser of Vicenzaoro and supported by Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), JGT Dubai’s official partner.
JGT Dubai offers suppliers the opportunity to unlock the full potential of a combined market of 4 billion consumers – all within seven hours of flying time from Dubai. The buying opportunity is especially focused on wholesalers, retailers and manufacturers from the Middle East, India, Russia, Southern Europe and North Africa.
For buyers, the marketplace grants them exclusive access to an outstanding roster of international manufacturers, designers and jewellery ateliers, and the opportunity to explore and discover forward-thinking trends in jewellery, gemstones and industry-related technology and services – all under one roof.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished