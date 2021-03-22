Jewellery, Gem & Technology Dubai to debut in 2022

Today News

Envisioned as a high-impact jewellery sourcing experience, JGT Dubai is slated for its inaugural edition on 22 – 24 February 2022 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), according to a press release from the organisers.

The three-day sourcing event is a joint venture of two of the industry’s leading events groups – Informa Markets Jewellery, organiser Jewellery & Gem WORLD Hong Kong – and the Italian Exhibition Group SpA (IEG), organiser of Vicenzaoro and supported by Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), JGT Dubai’s official partner.

JGT Dubai offers suppliers the opportunity to unlock the full potential of a combined market of 4 billion consumers – all within seven hours of flying time from Dubai. The buying opportunity is especially focused on wholesalers, retailers and manufacturers from the Middle East, India, Russia, Southern Europe and North Africa.

For buyers, the marketplace grants them exclusive access to an outstanding roster of international manufacturers, designers and jewellery ateliers, and the opportunity to explore and discover forward-thinking trends in jewellery, gemstones and industry-related technology and services – all under one roof.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





