Shashikant D Shah: “Mined diamonds and LGDs are separate categories”
Armed with a commerce degree, Shashikant D Shah entered the diamond trade by opening a diamond Jewellery Showroom exclusively for Nakshatra and Asmi brands in 2003 and has not looked back since. DM Gems came into being in 2003 with Shashikant as Founder/Owner...
22 march 2021
Andre Messika: “The natural diamond industry today is one of the most transparent, regulated, and ethical industries in the world”
Andre Messika, a Paris-based topnotch distributor of polished diamonds migrated to Israel in 2003, to establish Andre Messika Diamonds in the Israel Diamond Exchange in Ramat Gan …and has not looked back since. In 2012, in recognition of the continuous...
15 march 2021
Striving for excellence
Despite the pandemic, the exhibition "Carl Fabergé & Feodor Rückert. Masterpieces of Russian Enamel” was successfully held at the Moscow Kremlin Museums where about 400 pieces of precious metal with enamel were displayed made by the Russian jewelry...
08 march 2021
Botswana Diamonds deal with Diamexstrat, Burgundy more extensive than that with Alrosa – Campbell
Botswana Diamonds recently entered into a cooperation agreement with Diamexstrat Botswana and its partner, Burgundy to fund exploration of its prospecting licence assets in the southern African country. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished's...
01 march 2021
‘By democratizing luxury, lab-grown diamonds are heading towards opening the widest consumer base globally the diamond industry has ever experienced’, asserts Amish Shah, President, ALTR Created Diamonds
A third-generation diamantaire, Amish Shah, President of ALTR Created Diamonds and pioneer of the lab-grown diamond market has never been afraid to challenge the status quo. After gaining experience, through his family business in the diamond industry...
22 february 2021
PGMs miner Northam Platinum posts solid first-half results
Its operating profit for the six months to the end of December 2020 was 75.4% higher at R5.2 billion, at a margin of 43.7%.
Cash generated from operating activities leapt to R3.1-billion while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation also jumped 69.5% to R5.4 billion.
Northam said it recorded a 21.1% in tonnages to 4 million tonnes, with its production equivalent refined metal up 15% to 352 741 four-element (4E) ounces and an 11% increase in production of chrome concentrate.
"We are currently operating at close to full production. However, COVID-19 remains a threat to the health of our employees and we are still following the risk mitigation protocols implemented during F2020. We will continue to closely monitor the situation," said Northam chief executive Paul Dunne.
The company's operational growth projects, initiated in a period of lacklustre metal prices, are now coming on track and delivering valuable contributions into a rising metal price environment.
Projects which were also temporarily scaled back have been resumed, reducing the impact of the stoppages on the group's strategy.
($1=R14.84)
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished