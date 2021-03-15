Exclusive
Shashikant D Shah: “Mined diamonds and LGDs are separate categories”
Armed with a commerce degree, Shashikant D Shah entered the diamond trade by opening a diamond Jewellery Showroom exclusively for Nakshatra and Asmi brands in 2003 and has not looked back since. DM Gems came into being in 2003 with Shashikant as Founder/Owner...
Yesterday
Andre Messika: “The natural diamond industry today is one of the most transparent, regulated, and ethical industries in the world”
Andre Messika, a Paris-based topnotch distributor of polished diamonds migrated to Israel in 2003, to establish Andre Messika Diamonds in the Israel Diamond Exchange in Ramat Gan …and has not looked back since. In 2012, in recognition of the continuous...
15 march 2021
Striving for excellence
Despite the pandemic, the exhibition "Carl Fabergé & Feodor Rückert. Masterpieces of Russian Enamel” was successfully held at the Moscow Kremlin Museums where about 400 pieces of precious metal with enamel were displayed made by the Russian jewelry...
08 march 2021
Botswana Diamonds deal with Diamexstrat, Burgundy more extensive than that with Alrosa – Campbell
Botswana Diamonds recently entered into a cooperation agreement with Diamexstrat Botswana and its partner, Burgundy to fund exploration of its prospecting licence assets in the southern African country. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished's...
01 march 2021
‘By democratizing luxury, lab-grown diamonds are heading towards opening the widest consumer base globally the diamond industry has ever experienced’, asserts Amish Shah, President, ALTR Created Diamonds
A third-generation diamantaire, Amish Shah, President of ALTR Created Diamonds and pioneer of the lab-grown diamond market has never been afraid to challenge the status quo. After gaining experience, through his family business in the diamond industry...
22 february 2021
Future of Zim State-owned diamond company uncertain – report
The Zimbabwe Independent newspaper reports that ZCDC's viability was weakened after Anjin Investments grabbed its most productive concession in the Marange diamond fields.
Anjin was said to be a 50-50 partnership between the Chinese Anhui Foreign Economic Construction and the Zimbabwe Defense Industries through its investment vehicle called Matt Bronze.
The company's outgoing general manager, Shingi Manyeruke confirmed to the newspaper that Anjin took over the diamond-rich Portal B from ZCDC.
Previous investigations showed that ZCDC had stopped operations in four of its concessions and abandoned three of the four sites where it was exploring for diamonds.
ZCDC's operations are currently limited to Portal A in Marange and Portal E in Chimanimani.
Portal E was said to be under mineral resource evaluation.
ZCDC's new chief executive Mark Mabhudhu was not helpful when contacted by the weekly for further information on the imminent collapse of the company.
"As you would know, this is very confidential information that you are requesting to publish, which requires certain approvals as appropriate to be released," he was quoted as saying.
Anjin and several other companies were barred from Marange in 2016 by the then government of the late Robert Mugabe for allegedly failing to remit diamond revenue to the treasury.
This led to the establishment of the state-owned Zimbabwe Diamond Consolidated Company (ZCDC).
Anjin was, however, allowed to return to Marange in 2019 by the new administration of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
