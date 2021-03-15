Botswana Diamonds recovers 11 diamonds, 'abundant' kimberlitic indicators at SA project

AIM and BSE listed diamond explorer, Botswana Diamonds has recovered 11 diamonds and "abundant" kimberlitic indicators from drill samples at the recently discovered River Kimberlite pipe at Thorny River in South Africa.

It said in a statement that the diamonds are all notably of good colour and clarity as well as of commercial quality.

However, the diamonds were not weighed as the sample size was small and they are not representative of a possible population.

The kimberlitic indicators, it said, included G10, G9 and eclogitic garnets.

"The recovery of so many kimberlitic indicators and in particular diamonds, which are very rare to recover in small sample narrow reverse circulation drill holes is highly encouraging and bodes well for the potential commerciality of this exciting discovery," said company chairperson John Teeling.

Botswana Diamonds said the next step would be a detailed core drilling programme which is planned for the dry season.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





