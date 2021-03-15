Grib Diamonds nets over $ 50 million for rough diamonds auctioned on its Internet trading platform

Grib Diamonds, a trading arm of AGD Diamonds, sold more than 620,000 carats of rough diamonds at an auction on its Internet trading platform last Thursday. The company’s revenue exceeded $ 50 million.

The main viewings of goods, which included rough diamonds from the Grib Diamond Mine in Russia, as well as from diamond mines in Angola, were held in Dubai, then in Antwerp, after which diamond lots were offered to bidders.

Grib Diamonds said that prices for special-size diamonds and for stones over one carat in weight showed continued strength, while prices for smaller goods were subdued, according to The Diamond Loupe.





